Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Achieves Consensus All-America Status

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss continues to roll in the accolades after an impressive showing through the 2023 regular season.

Elliss was named AFCA All-America second-team Thursday morning marking his seventh All-America post-season honors.

Elliss’ latest All-America honors were enough for him to achieve Consensus All-America status making him the 12th Ute in program history to do so.

In other news…Jonah Elliss and Alissa Pili have officially racked up more awards and recognitions than humanly possible to keep up with because they are THAT good. Elliss is now the 12th Ute and 3rd defensive lineman to achieve Consensus All-America status today.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 14, 2023

The talented defensive end is the third defensive lineman to make Consensus All-America joining the ranks of Bradlee Anae and his father who currently coaches at Utah, Luther Elliss.

Criteria For Making Consensus All-America

In order to achieve Consensus All-America, a player must be named first-team on more than half of the selected All-America teams. (AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News, Walter Camp.)

Elliss received his first first-team nod from Walter Camp followed by FWAA on December 11 and the AFCA announcement today.

Elliss has also been recognized as an All-American by USA Today and CBS Sports on their second teams, College Football Network on their third team and Walter Camp on their first team.

The “Mayor of Sack Lake City” was also recognized as a finalist for Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Ted Hendricks Award.

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss

The legacy athlete (son of Utah great, Luther Elliss) has played in 35 career games for the Utes with 18 starts. Originally penciled in as a linebacker, Elliss switched to defensive end for the 2022 season and hasn’t looked back.

Unfortunately, an injury cut Elliss’ 2023 campaign short, but not before cementing himself as one of the best defensive ends in the country.

Elliss sits on 12 sacks for his 2023 season and ranks first in FBS in sacks per game (1.20) in his 10 total games played. Elliss also racked up 16 tackles for loss and ranks fourth in FBS in TFL per game at (1.6).

The current “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 when former defensive end Bradlee Anae totaled 13 on the year. Elliss is currently tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Elliss has produced a whopping 37 total tackles this year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and came away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

