Mountain West Releases Conference Schedule For 2024 Football Season

Dec 14, 2023, 1:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mountain West Conference previewed its conference schedule for the 2024 football season on Thursday.

Each MW team will play either Washington State or Oregon State as part of an agreement with the Pac-12.

Games against OSU and WSU fall in the conference schedule but will count as non-conference games.

RELATED: Mountain West Announces Scheduling Agreement With Oregon State, Washington State

Utah State will play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

The Aggies will play Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV at home. USU will hit the road for games against Boise State, Colorado State, and Wyoming.

Mountain West teams not on USU’s schedule include Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, and San Diego State.

Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond

Utah football had an open date that needed to be filled in 2024 and Utah State answered the call.

The Utes and Aggies haven’t played each other since Utah State paid Utah a visit in Salt Lake City in 2015- a 24-14 win for the Utes.

Utah football will make the trip up to Logan in 2024 on September 14 with their out-of-conference matchup with conference foe Baylor being moved to September 7. The Utes will start their season on August 29 hosting Southern Utah.

Utah’s scheduling deal with Utah State includes two home matches for the Utes tentatively scheduled for September 19, 2026, and September 13, 2031.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

