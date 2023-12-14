Mountain West Releases Conference Schedule For 2024 Football Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mountain West Conference previewed its conference schedule for the 2024 football season on Thursday.

Each MW team will play either Washington State or Oregon State as part of an agreement with the Pac-12.

Never too early to get ready for next year’s #MWFB season 🙌🏈 Here are the conference matchups for 2024 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YP0MUu3Hks — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 14, 2023

Games against OSU and WSU fall in the conference schedule but will count as non-conference games.

Utah State will play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙒𝘾 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙥𝙨 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙩 ‼️👀 Welcoming WSU as a non-conference away opponent!#AggiesAllTheWay | https://t.co/jbzfrjCAln pic.twitter.com/utYS2t2qRc — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 14, 2023

The Aggies will play Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV at home. USU will hit the road for games against Boise State, Colorado State, and Wyoming.

Mountain West teams not on USU’s schedule include Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, and San Diego State.

Utah Football, Utah State Commit To Scheduling Agreement In 2024, Beyond

Utah football had an open date that needed to be filled in 2024 and Utah State answered the call.

The Utes and Aggies haven’t played each other since Utah State paid Utah a visit in Salt Lake City in 2015- a 24-14 win for the Utes.

Utah football will make the trip up to Logan in 2024 on September 14 with their out-of-conference matchup with conference foe Baylor being moved to September 7. The Utes will start their season on August 29 hosting Southern Utah.

Utah’s scheduling deal with Utah State includes two home matches for the Utes tentatively scheduled for September 19, 2026, and September 13, 2031.

