On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Down Four Starters Against Trail Blazers

Dec 14, 2023, 2:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without four starters when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), John Collins (illness), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), and Keyonte George (foot) have all been ruled out against Portland.

The Trail Blazers will be without Jerami Grant (concussion) and Robert Williams (knee). Both Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Ayton are listed as questionable due to knee injuries.

Jazz Face Trail Blazers For Fourth Time

The Jazz will travel to face the Trail Blazers for the fourth time in the first 25 games of the season.

Thursday’s matchup between the two teams will be the final meeting of the season.

The Jazz are 2-1 in the series this season having won both games in Utah including a 118-113 thriller on December 2.

Portland downed the Jazz 121-105 in their last game in Portland, and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Trail Blazers Searching For Better Health

Like the Jazz, Portland is searching for better health to improve their woeful 6-16 record.

Grant has missed the team’s last three games after suffering a concussion against the Jazz after a collision with center Omer Yurtseven.

Ayton has also missed the last three games with a knee injury, while Brogdon has missed the last two.

Portland has played just three games over the last 11 days as they prepare to host the Jazz.

How To Watch Jazz And Trail Blazers

The Jazz will face the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 8 pm MST in Portland. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Red Rocks Start Season Ranked No. 1 In Pac-12, No. 4 In Country

Utah gymnastics is expected to be one of the top teams in the country in 2024 starting ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 4 in the country.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Returned Missionaries For 2024 Season

BYU players that will join the program after serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain West Releases Conference Schedule For 2024 Football Season

The Mountain West Conference previewed its conference schedule for the 2024 football season. WSU and OSU are included in the schedule.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Achieves Consensus All-America Status

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss continues to roll in the accolades after an impressive showing through the 2023 regular season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Connor Pay Announces Return To BYU Football For 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU starting center Connor Pay is returning for one final season. Pay announced on Thursday on X, “Senior Season Loading.” Senior Season Loading… ⏳⏳#BYUFootball #gocougs pic.twitter.com/jcXVTWbjbv — Connor Pay (@cpay70) December 14, 2023 Connor Pay is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility He joins defensive end Tyler Batty in the group […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Carsen Ryan Announces Transfer To University of Utah

Utah native and UCLA Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan announced his commitment to University of Utah Football on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jazz Down Four Starters Against Trail Blazers