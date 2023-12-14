Jazz Down Four Starters Against Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without four starters when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), John Collins (illness), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), and Keyonte George (foot) have all been ruled out against Portland.

The Trail Blazers will be without Jerami Grant (concussion) and Robert Williams (knee). Both Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Ayton are listed as questionable due to knee injuries.

Jazz Face Trail Blazers For Fourth Time

The Jazz will travel to face the Trail Blazers for the fourth time in the first 25 games of the season.

Thursday’s matchup between the two teams will be the final meeting of the season.

Keyonte George is listed on the @utahjazz injury report as out due to “left foot soreness.” Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson are all out against the @trailblazers as well. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 14, 2023

The Jazz are 2-1 in the series this season having won both games in Utah including a 118-113 thriller on December 2.

Portland downed the Jazz 121-105 in their last game in Portland, and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Trail Blazers Searching For Better Health

Like the Jazz, Portland is searching for better health to improve their woeful 6-16 record.

Grant has missed the team’s last three games after suffering a concussion against the Jazz after a collision with center Omer Yurtseven.

HOF ANKLE BREAKER pic.twitter.com/4QcAmgHXo2 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 12, 2023

Ayton has also missed the last three games with a knee injury, while Brogdon has missed the last two.

Portland has played just three games over the last 11 days as they prepare to host the Jazz.

How To Watch Jazz And Trail Blazers

The Jazz will face the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 8 pm MST in Portland. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops