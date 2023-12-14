Red Rocks Start Season Ranked No. 1 In Pac-12, No. 4 In Country

Utah Gymnastics Surprised With Historic NIL Deal

It’s been a rough few months for Utah gymnastics so the announcement on December 13 that they will have their choice of a 2024 Ram Truck or Jeep Grand Cherokee could not have come at a better time.

Newly minted gymnastics head coach Carly Dockendorf summed up the excitement from her team concisely and on brand, calling the move a “perfect 10”.

“Thank you so much to the Garff family, the Crimson Collective, and For The Win 360 for providing this opportunity for not just the men’s teams but to women’s teams as well,” Dockendorf continued. “It’s pretty incredible that something of this magnitude is happening for the first time in the country at Utah. It just speaks of the excellence we continue to see in all areas across campus in providing our student-athletes with nothing but the very best experience.”

Utah gymnast Alani Sabado echoed the same sentiments of how important and ground-breaking it is for the Crimson Collective and Utah Athletics to recognize their female student-athletes as being on equal footing with their male counterparts.

“Having the support from the Crimson Collective not only within a male-dominant industry, but with females too, like, we’ve set a standard now that women are supposed to be equal, and we do deserve that credibility,” Sabado said.

