MRI Reveals Keyonte George Avoided Serious Foot Injury

Dec 14, 2023, 3:25 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George limps off the floor after suffering a foot injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George has avoided a serious foot injury and will be reevaluated when the team returns from its current two-game road trip.

The team announced the diagnosis on Thursday, one day after the guard suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Jazz’s win over the New York Knicks.

George suffered the non-contact injury just three and a half minutes into the first quarter against New York.

The guard began to run to a loose ball and came up limping. He brought the ball up the floor on the next possession, but immediately fouled a Knicks player to sub out of the game with 8:03 left in the period.

George has had a standout season for the Jazz after moving into the starting lineup on November 8 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Baylor product is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 27 minutes per game.

George will miss the team’s games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings.

Keyonte George Injury Part Of Jazz Bad Luck

George’s injury is the latest in a long string of physical issues for Jazz players through the first quarter of the season.

Sophomore center Walker Kessler has missed eight games with elbow and foot injuries.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen has missed eight games with a hamstring strain and will rest against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night as he continues to rehabilitate the injury.

Second-leading scorer Jordan Clarkson has missed five games due to a combination of illness and a thigh bruise which was later diagnosed as a hamstring strain. The guard will be examined after Christmas.

The Jazz currently sit at 8-16 on the season and in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

