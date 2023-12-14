On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man killed in forklift accident in Salt Lake City

Dec 14, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

orange mountains at sunset...

Beck Street in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 after a man was killed at a business there in an incident involving a forklift. (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

(Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — A 56-year-old man is dead after a forklift accident on Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Fire spokesman Shaun Mumedy said the accident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on 1730 N. Beck Street in a “work place incident” in a gravel pit area.

Salt Lake City Police Department said a preliminary investigation indicated a forklift tipped over with its arms extended that hit a parked van. It is believed the forklift’s arm hit the man. Officers and paramedics found him next to the van and he died at the scene of the accident.

Police said the investigation into why the forklift tipped over is in progress.

A man was killed on a Beck Street business on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (SLCPD)

“Officers have secured the area and are in the process of speaking with witnesses,” SLCPD said in a statement.

Police notified the Utah Occupational Safety and Health and Mine Safety and Health Administration of the fatal incident. The MHSA will be the primary investigative agency police said.

