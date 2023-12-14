Man killed in forklift accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 56-year-old man is dead after a forklift accident on Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Fire spokesman Shaun Mumedy said the accident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on 1730 N. Beck Street in a “work place incident” in a gravel pit area.

Salt Lake City Police Department said a preliminary investigation indicated a forklift tipped over with its arms extended that hit a parked van. It is believed the forklift’s arm hit the man. Officers and paramedics found him next to the van and he died at the scene of the accident.

Police said the investigation into why the forklift tipped over is in progress.

“Officers have secured the area and are in the process of speaking with witnesses,” SLCPD said in a statement.

Police notified the Utah Occupational Safety and Health and Mine Safety and Health Administration of the fatal incident. The MHSA will be the primary investigative agency police said.