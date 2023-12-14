Talen Horton-Tucker Dunks On Deandre Ayton During Jazz-Blazers Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker threw down a monstrous slam dunk over Deandre Ayton during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Horton-Tucker scores tough buckets on Blazers

The Trailblazers hosted the Jazz at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, December 14.

With 7:09 remaining in the opening quarter, Horton-Tucker drove down the middle of the paint before rising up and throwing down a dunk on Ayton. Horton-Tucker’s jam gave the Jazz a 15-13 lead. The Blazers called a timeout following the slam dunk.

a little Thursday night 𝗗𝗬𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘, courtesy of THT 🧨#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/3OmYg92oYN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 15, 2023

Earlier in the quarter, the Iowa State product had a similar drive toward the hoop but a bucket with a different ending. Horton-Tucker threw up an acrobatic attempt that fell through the cylinder. The Jazzman was fouled by Ayton on the shot and completed a three-point play with a subsequent foul shot.

This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.9 points per contest on 39.7 percent shooting. He also averages 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 21.8 minutes.

Utah’s game against Portland is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Blazers

The Jazz will be without four starters when they face the Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), John Collins (illness), Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), and Keyonte George (foot) have all been ruled out against Portland.

RELATED: MRI Reveals Keyonte George Avoided Serious Foot Injury

The Trail Blazers will be without Jerami Grant (concussion) and Robert Williams (knee). Both Malcolm Brogdon and DeAndre Ayton are listed as questionable due to knee injuries.

Jazz Face Trail Blazers For Fourth Time

The Jazz will travel to face the Trail Blazers for the fourth time in the first 25 games of the season.

Thursday’s matchup between the two teams will be the final meeting of the season.

Can the @utahjazz get another W tonight against the @trailblazers? Listen on @KSLSportsZone or the KSL Sports app. Download here: https://t.co/0gpDWgBMnP pic.twitter.com/ICWcpSHFaG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2023

The Jazz are 2-1 in the series this season having won both games in Utah including a 118-113 thriller on December 2.

Portland downed the Jazz 121-105 in their last game in Portland and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Trail Blazers Searching For Better Health

Like the Jazz, Portland is searching for better health to improve their woeful 6-16 record.

Grant has missed the team’s last three games after suffering a concussion against the Jazz after a collision with center Omer Yurtseven.

Ayton has also missed the last three games with a knee injury, while Brogdon has missed the last two.

Portland has played just three games over the last 11 days as they prepare to host the Jazz.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland