Blog: Jazz Blowout Trail Blazers In Portland

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a lopsided 122-114 victory.

Playing without Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George the Jazz second-unit players pieced together an impressive performance to crush the Trail Blazers hopes early in the game.

Simone Fontecchio scored a season-high 24 points while Collin Sexton added 27.

First Quarter

Talen Horton-Tucker opened the game looking like he was tired of coming off the bench, scoring five points including two impressive finishes at the rim.

Collin Sexton kept up his strong play from the win over the New York Knicks scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

Simone Fontecchio continued his recent hot streaking knocking down two of the Jazz’s four first-quarter threes as the team combined to shoot 65 percent from the floor and 40 percent from downtown.

After one the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 38-30.

Second Quarter

The Trail Blazers opened the second quarter on a 9-4 run, but the Jazz responded with an 11-2 run to build a 53-41 lead.

Taylor Hendricks looked confident in the first half knocking down 2-3 from three while grabbing a pair of rebounds and a steal. He didn’t let his 2-7 shooting performance on Wednesday night deter him.

Fontecchio and Sexton each had 16 points to lead the Jazz in the first half.

At the break, the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 69-54.

Third Quarter

The Jazz quickly built their largest lead of the game at 74-56 as Fontecchio scored the team’s first five points of the half.

Walker Kessler appeared to have shaken off his early season rust as he approached a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks through the first three quarters.

Horton-Tucker had his best game of the season through three quarters scoring 23 points, handing out five assists, and recording four steals.

Through three the Jazz led Portland 103-76.

Fourth Quarter

The Trail Blazers put together a 10-0 run early in the fourth to cut the Jazz lead to 23, 113-90.

However, the run was too little too late as the Jazz bled away the game with a comfortable lead.

The Jazz downed the Trail Blazers

