On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Coach Mark Pope Scolds NCAA For Two-Time Transfer Response

Dec 15, 2023, 11:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU is one of many college basketball programs that is in a holding pattern over the recent news regarding two-time transfers.

Earlier this week, a judge from West Virginia placed a temporary restraining order on the NCAA’s transfer rules for two-time transfers. The TRO lasts 14 days until December 27, 2023.

BYU basketball is proceeding with caution after the TRO ruling

That restraining order opens the door for BYU forward Marcus Adams Jr. to play this season.

Adams, a heralded four-star recruit out of Narbonne High School in Southern California, initially signed with Kansas out of high school. He enrolled at Kansas before having a sudden exit this past summer.

After leaving the Jayhawks, Adams committed to play for Gonzaga. Adams’ stay in Spokane was shorter and he entered the transfer portal again after the portal window had closed.

He ended up at BYU this past September and has been enrolled in classes and part of the program since.

Due to NCAA transfer rules that reached the nation’s court system, Adams, who is a true freshman, can’t play this season unless he’s given a waiver by the NCAA.

Marcus Adams was a heralded recruit for BYU basketball

Whether Adams has any sort of impact on nationally-ranked BYU is anyone’s guess. It sure wouldn’t hurt having Adams, who averaged 28 points per game in his final season of prep basketball, as another option in a rotation that has navigated its share of injuries recently.

The restraining order from a West Virginia judge put those rules from the NCAA by the wayside. Yet, the NCAA is still looking to maintain some control.

One day after the TRO was put into effect for 14 days, the NCAA sent a Q&A document to schools on how to proceed. The NCAA informed schools that if a two-time transfer plays in the 14-day period, it will impact a player’s eligibility.

It’s unclear what will happen after December 27 regarding the restraining order of the waiver rules.

Mark Pope disappointed in “poor decision-making” from NCAA

BYU coach Mark Pope went on his weekly coaches show (Thursday, 9 p.m., KSL NewsRadio) and was candid on how the NCAA has responded.

“That is really poor decision-making, in my opinion, from the NCAA,” said Pope on his Coaches Show. “We talk about caring about student-athletes, but what we’ve done is we left students in an untenable situation. We’re saying it’s totally legal to play right now. But if you choose to play right now and we make a different decision 13 days from now, you’re burning your whole season and won’t be able to get it back.”

It’s another case of reactionary decisions made by the NCAA.

“I just don’t understand how that can possibly be the best we can do,” Pope said. “Again, I’m not the smartest person in the room ever. But that’s really frustrating for us.”

Pope added that the program is doing “a lot of considering” on how to move forward with Adams. He said that Adams had his “almost first full practice” on Thursday and was “terrific.”

BYU hosts Georgia State on Saturday night at the Marriott Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Still Evolving Through Gianna Kneepkens’ Absence

Utah women's basketball received a tough blow almost a week ago that Gianna Kneepkens will miss the remainder of their season with an injury.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Head Coach Craig Smith Provides Update On Deivon Smith’s Status

It's been a whirlwind of emotion for Utah men's basketball, head coach Craig Smith and guard Deivon Smith over the past two days.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cache Valley Provided Unique Environment For Stew Morrill’s Utah State Success

For 17 seasons, Stew Morrill's Aggie basketball teams made the Spectrum the place to be during the dog days of winter in Cache Valley.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pass Happy Jazz Crush Trail Blazers In Portland

The Utah Jazz earned their second road win of the season downing the hapless Portland Trail Blazers 122-114.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Blowout Trail Blazers In Portland

The injury-riddled Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a blowout 122-114 victory on the road for their second straight win.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Rocks Rim With Slam Dunk During Jazz-Blazers Game

Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks threw down a rim-bending slam dunk during the second half of Utah's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Coach Mark Pope Scolds NCAA For Two-Time Transfer Response