17-year-old from Logan missing and endangered, police ask public for help

LOGAN — Police are asking the public for help finding a teen they say is “missing and endangered.”

According to the North Park Police Department, 17-year-old Cayenne Alisa Beard, who also goes by the last name of Weber, was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m. at her residence in North Logan.

Her phone was left at her residence and she does not have a vehicle.

Cayenne did not give any indication where she was going and police believe she was picked up by an unknown person of interest.

Cayenne’s phone was turned off on Tuesday. Based on the investigation, Cayenne’s last known location was in the Salt Lake City area.

“Detectives are actively working on this case and are following up on all leads. We are asking the public to please contact the North Park Police Department with any leads to Cayenne’s whereabouts.”

Cayenne is 5’01” tall and weighs 251 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. She has been registered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information can contact the North Park Police Department at 435-753-7600, or contact Det. Sgt. Mitch Blackham at 435-757-0550 and reference case number No. 23-N5479.