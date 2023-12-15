‘Santa to a senior’ program delivers gifts to older Utahns

WEST JORDAN — Community members and a home health care service for seniors delivered gifts to older adults through their annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

Home Instead Senior Care client coordinator Sheiree Miller said Friday they will be helping anywhere from 70 to 75 people as they deliver gifts to those in need in Tooele.

She said Home Instead sees the need day to day, and it’s rewarding to see those receive these gifts, whether it be a sweater, blanket or candy. Miller said these gifts often go to people who may not have a lot of family support, are lonely or need a little extra love this holiday season.

“It just makes my heart happy knowing that we’re doing something for someone else. I think anytime you serve someone, or you give them a gift that’s thought of — that’s thoughtful — it just brings me a lot of joy. I see how much joy it brings them, and that makes me happy,” Miller said.

You are encouraged to contact their office if you want to get involved next year in helping collect and or deliver gifts.