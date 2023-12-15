Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Welcomes First Child

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens after welcoming his child into the world.

Former Utah Utes QB becomes first-time father

The former Utah star’s newborn baby was born on Thursday, December 14.

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Finds Odell Beckham Jr. For First Touchdown Of Season

Huntley is now the father of a baby boy named Tyler Jr.

“It’s a life-changing moment,” Huntley told reporters. “It’s just love to see life being brought into this world.”

The former Ute missed Baltimore’s practice on Thursday to experience the birth of his son.

“Huntley joked that he’s going to start working on Junior’s throwing as soon as he can grip a football. He’s already bigger than his papa was, born at a sizeable eight pounds, 12 ounces,” Ryan Mink and Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com reported.

The Ravens currently own a 10-3 record and sit in first place in the AFC. Baltimore is tied for the league’s best record alongside the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles.

This season, Huntley has thrown for 38 yards and one touchdown on 5/8 passing. He’s also run six times for a total of 16 yards in three games played.

Baltimore’s next game is on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV.

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but has started games in place of the former NFL MVP.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

In the offseason, Huntley signed a restricted free agent tender with the Ravens.

