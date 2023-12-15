On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Wins 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete Of Year

Dec 15, 2023, 4:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars guard and No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft Jimmer Fredette was named the 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year.

Fredette competed in the 3×3 Men’s World Cup, 3×3 Men’s World Cup, and the 3×3 Men’s Pan American Games.

Fredette helped lead Team USA to a 6-1 record and a silver medal at the World Cup held in June.

RELATED: BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Helps USA Win Silver Medal At 3×3 World Cup

At the Pan American Games, Fredette led the Americans to a perfect 5-0 record and a gold medal.

Jimmer Fredette and Team USA will be at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

It will be just the second time that 3×3 basketball will take place in the Olympic program. It was introduced at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

About Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-11.

As a senior in 2011, the guard led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

His senior season performance earned him the Naismith Player of the Year award and he was consensus 2011 national player of the year.

During his time at BYU, Fredette averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 139 games for the Cougars.

Following his senior season, Fredette was drafted into the NBA with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Fredette has played professionally since 2011, including spending time in the NBA with five different franchises. He’s played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Jimmer Fredette and USA Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA, Coalition Request Extension On Transfer Policy Restraining Order

The NCAA and coalition jointly filed a request for an extension on the restraining order regarding the transfer policy of student-athletes.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz ‘Willing To Listen’ To Trade Offers For Lauri Markkanen

Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the Utah Jazz are "willing to listen" to offers for NBA All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bowl Game Predictions For Every Big 12 Team During 2023-24 Postseason

Bowl Season predictions for every bowl that involves a Big 12 team.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Welcomes First Child

Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens after welcoming his child into the world.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Mark Pope Scolds NCAA For Two-Time Transfer Response

BYU coach Mark Pope is disappointed in the response from the NCAA after the TRO for transfers.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Still Evolving Through Gianna Kneepkens’ Absence

Utah women's basketball received a tough blow almost a week ago that Gianna Kneepkens will miss the remainder of their season with an injury.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Wins 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete Of Year