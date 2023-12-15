BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Wins 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete Of Year

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars guard and No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft Jimmer Fredette was named the 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year.

Fredette competed in the 3×3 Men’s World Cup, 3×3 Men’s World Cup, and the 3×3 Men’s Pan American Games.

The sharpest shooter in all of 3×3 🎯 🇺🇸 @jimmerfredette is the 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year! 🏆 #USABAwards pic.twitter.com/vWEz248UQy — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) December 15, 2023

Fredette helped lead Team USA to a 6-1 record and a silver medal at the World Cup held in June.

At the Pan American Games, Fredette led the Americans to a perfect 5-0 record and a gold medal.

Jimmer Fredette and Team USA will be at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

It will be just the second time that 3×3 basketball will take place in the Olympic program. It was introduced at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

About Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-11.

As a senior in 2011, the guard led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

His senior season performance earned him the Naismith Player of the Year award and he was consensus 2011 national player of the year.

During his time at BYU, Fredette averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 139 games for the Cougars.

TEAM USA TAKES SILVER🥈 pic.twitter.com/Av02xlBwpb — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 4, 2023

Following his senior season, Fredette was drafted into the NBA with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Fredette has played professionally since 2011, including spending time in the NBA with five different franchises. He’s played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

