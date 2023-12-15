On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NCAA, Coalition Request Extension On Transfer Policy Restraining Order

Dec 15, 2023, 6:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NCAA and a state-based coalition jointly filed a request for an extension on the temporary restraining order regarding the transfer policy of collegiate student-athletes.

The joint motion was filed on Friday, December 15.

RELATED: Judge TRO Ruling Forces NCAA To Allow Immediate Eligibility For All Transfers

Two days before the joint motion, West Virginia’s U.S. District Judge Preston Bailey issued a restraining order for 14 days against the NCAA regarding the organization’s policy for transfer student-athletes.

Friday’s motion would convert the restraining order from its current temporary status to a preliminary injunction and would allow transfer players to play immediately without their eligibility status being reversed after 14 days.

Per ESPN.com, the NCAA said in a statement on Friday that, “given the unprecedented decision by the courts earlier this week, the NCAA has reached an agreement with the States to convert the temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction through the remainder of the 2023-24 NCAA championship season.”

“We don’t want the college athletes to get caught in the middle of this court case,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The joint motion filed today signifies our shared commitment to ensuring that sports seasons operate smoothly during the legal proceedings.”

RELATED STORIES

In August, the NCAA announced stricter rules for athletes transferring as an undergrad for a second time. The NCAA currently allows a one-time waiver for transfers to move once as an undergraduate athlete.

Seven states, including West Virginia, filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for those stricter policies. Then, on Wednesday, Judge Bailey granted the TRO, potentially changing the landscape of college athletics forever.

With this temporary restraining order, athletes deemed ineligible for the 2023-24 academic year due to transfer rules are now eligible.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Wins 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete Of Year

Former BYU guard and No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft Jimmer Fredette was named the 2023 USA Basketball 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz ‘Willing To Listen’ To Trade Offers For Lauri Markkanen

Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the Utah Jazz are "willing to listen" to offers for NBA All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bowl Game Predictions For Every Big 12 Team During 2023-24 Postseason

Bowl Season predictions for every bowl that involves a Big 12 team.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Welcomes First Child

Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens after welcoming his child into the world.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Mark Pope Scolds NCAA For Two-Time Transfer Response

BYU coach Mark Pope is disappointed in the response from the NCAA after the TRO for transfers.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Still Evolving Through Gianna Kneepkens’ Absence

Utah women's basketball received a tough blow almost a week ago that Gianna Kneepkens will miss the remainder of their season with an injury.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

NCAA, Coalition Request Extension On Transfer Policy Restraining Order