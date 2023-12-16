On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Publicity stunt leads to temporary city ordinance after helicopter lands on Herriman home

Dec 15, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — Herriman City Council approved a temporary ordinance to prohibit helicopters from taking off or landing in residential areas during an emergency council meeting Friday.

It comes after a helicopter landed on top of a home with a landing pad on the roof Thursday afternoon. Mayor Palmer said the city received dozens of calls when the incident occurred.

“People (were) concerned, calling 911, houses shaking, residents with PTSD worried about where the sound was coming from. This was a concern, and we knew we had to nip it in the bud right away. We knew we had to deal with it,” Palmer said.

Palmer added that the ordinance was not a personal attack on the homeowner but their way of addressing residents’ safety.

According to Palmer, the Federal Aviation Administration has jurisdiction over anything in the air, but municipalities and local governments have land use authority.

Originally, there was no law preventing an aircraft from landing or taking off near a residential area. But after Friday’s city council meeting, the temporary ordinance bars helicopters to land or take off within 1000 feet of a home for the next six months.

The Herriman home with the landing pad. The helicopter on top of the Herriman home.

The homeowner, who is also the home’s contractor, Kyle Norman, told KSL the scene was an attempt to have more eyes on the home in an effort to help sell it.

“Mostly as a publicity stunt,” Norman said. “Our true means is to advertise the house.”

Norman said the pad was intended to be a shaded area on his rooftop deck, but wanted to do something out of the ordinary.

Real estate agent Paige Stecking said Norman contracted a friend to fly their helicopter on top of the home “to show how well built the home was.” Stecking added that it was a “one-time thing” in an attempt to make a promotional video to sell the house.

Norman apologized for any concerns he may have caused since many residents may have never seen a helicopter landing before.

“It was not intended to scare anybody,” Stecking said.

Norman said he had the approval to build the pad on his roof. The city, however, said nothing was ever approved but could not go into specifics.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A group of people on the shores of the Great Salt Lake....

Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV

If you save it, they will come: How recreation and tourism are already surging at the Great Salt Lake

Environmental experts hope the renewed tourist and local interest in the Great Salt Lake will keep it from disappearing.

14 minutes ago

sign outside an eatery in Ogden...

Mike Anderson

Ogden’s historic Two-Bit Street Cafe to close after Christmas Eve when lease expires

The owners of an Ogden restaurant Two-Bit Street Cafe say they're getting hit with some unwelcome Christmas news and are being told they will not be able to renew their lease.

34 minutes ago

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen in uniform....

Shara Park

‘He made me feel really special,”: Family shares impact of Price Fire Chief following his death

As the City of Price prepares to say goodbye to Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen, a Holladay family is sharing the impact Petersen had on their son as he battled a brain tumor.

46 minutes ago

Chuck Tabaracci in front of The Treasury (made famous by the Indiana Jones movies), the starting po...

Emma Benson

Utah marathon runner puts added emphasis on heart health for the holidays

A Utah runner who survived a heart murmur and valve blockage is urging others to keep health in mind during the holidays.

1 hour ago

FILE: Box Elder Schools searched with police dog. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Hoax threats underscore need for school safety measures

After hoax threats swept through Utah Friday, KSL TV explored two bills that target threats to schools.

1 hour ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

‘Santa to a senior’ program delivers gifts to older Utahns

Community members and a home health care service for seniors delivered gifts to older adults who live in the area through their annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Publicity stunt leads to temporary city ordinance after helicopter lands on Herriman home