Man shot near Folsom Avenue, Salt Lake City police searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 4:41 a.m. near 900 West Folsom Avenue.

“Salt Lake City police officers arrived and found a man with at least one gunshot wound along the Folsom Trail,” the police news release stated.



First responders began emergency life-saving efforts until paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspect left on a bike. Police did not say if the suspect was a man or a woman.

Police say the suspect and the victim had an argument before the shooting and do not believe the public is at risk.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App,

