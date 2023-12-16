On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Man shot near Folsom Avenue, Salt Lake City police searching for suspect

Dec 16, 2023, 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:53 am

A Salt Lake City Police SUV parked along 900 West with its overhead lights activated as officers in...

A Salt Lake City Police SUV parked along 900 West with its overhead lights activated as officers investigate a shooting (The Salt Lake City Police Department)

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 4:41 a.m. near 900 West Folsom Avenue.

“Salt Lake City police officers arrived and found a man with at least one gunshot wound along the Folsom Trail,” the police news release stated.


First responders began emergency life-saving efforts until paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspect left on a bike. Police did not say if the suspect was a man or a woman.

Police say the suspect and the victim had an argument before the shooting and do not believe the public is at risk.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App,

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

(File) - Police car....

Associated Press

Police: Man shoots woman and 3 children, takes his own life at Las Vegas apartment complex

Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child before fatally shooting himself at an apartment complex in Las Vegas.

5 days ago

In the midst of Wednesday's shooting at UNLV, one student found herself in a particularly challengi...

Isabella Martin, KTNV

Paralyzed student searches for Good Samaritan who pushed her home during UNLV shooting

A UNLV student is looking for the Good Samaritan who got her out of harm's way during the fatal school shooting.

5 days ago

Las Vegas police stand near the scene of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Thursda...

Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Romine, Jay Croft and Alaa Elassar, CNN

‘Target list,’ ammo and conspiracy theories: Authorities reveal details on gunman who killed 3 UNLV faculty members

The 67-year-old career college professor who fatally shot three faculty members this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, kept a “target list” of faculty at the school and elsewhere, said authorities searching for a motive.

8 days ago

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas, student talks on his cellphone after a shooting reported on camp...

Dan Rascon and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Nervous UNLV students return to campus after fatal shooting

UNLV students and teachers describe the terrifying moments of the mass shooting that killed three faculty members on Wednesday.

9 days ago

A vigil was held on Dec. 7, 2023 for the 435 Utahns killed by guns in 2023. The group running the v...

Alex Cabrero

Sandy vigil honors 435 Utahns killed by guns in 2023

A vigil held on Dec. 7, 2023 honored the lives lost of 435 Utahns killed by guns in 2023.

9 days ago

A training video of an active shooter scenario produced by the University of Utah for students, sta...

Marjorie Cortez, Deseret News

How have University of Utah police prepared for an attack like the one at UNLV?

The University of Utah is prepared for an active aggressor event, like the one that occurred on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Man shot near Folsom Avenue, Salt Lake City police searching for suspect