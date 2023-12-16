Reports: Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Fined For Public Criticism Of Officials

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant Andy Reid was fined $100,000 for publicly criticizing NFL officials following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports.

On Sunday, December 10, the Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss at home to the Bills. Late in the contest, Kansas City scored a potentially game-winning touchdown only to have the score called back due to an offensive offsides penalty.

Following the flag, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be held back by teammates as he yelled at the officials in frustration.

After the game, both Reid and Mahomes criticized the officials.

“I might get a warning before something like that happens in a big game,” Reid said during his postgame remarks. “A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place.”

Less than a week later, the head coach and quarterback were reportedly fined by the league for their comments.

“Source: #Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been fined $100,000 for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Andy Reid has been fined $100,000 – for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on social media.

“For a guy like Travis to make a play like that…who knows if we win, but I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game, and that’s why last week I didn’t say anything about the flag,” Reid said after the loss. “They’re human. They make mistakes but every week we’re talking about something.”

“I’ve played seven years — never had offensive offside called,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “That’s elementary school we’re talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there’s a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It’s tough. Lost for words. It’s tough. Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we’re talking about the refs. It’s just not what we want for the NFL and for football.”

With the loss, the Chiefs fell to an 8-5 record this season.

Kansas City’s next game is on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Andy Reid

Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.

After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.

In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In February, Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years.

