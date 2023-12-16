On the Site:
Colts RB Zack Moss Drags Defender Before Scoring Against Steelers

Dec 16, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss recorded his second touchdown reception of the season after dragging a defender into the end zone during the Week 15 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zack Moss scores second touchdown catch of 2023 season

The Colts hosted the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 16.

With 11:21 remaining in the first half, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II found Moss in the flat before the former Ute powered his way through a would-be tackle and into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown reception.

Moss’ catch capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 2:46.

After the score, Moss had three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. He also had four carries for 13 yards on the ground.

Moss entered Week 15 having recorded 24 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown this season. He’d also run the ball 173 times for 751 yards and five touchdowns.

Indianapolis’ game against Pittsburgh is broadcast on NFL Network.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

