Utah Men’s Basketball Gets Win Over Utah Valley At Home

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes continued their run in the Huntsman Center this weekend hosting Utah Valley University Saturday afternoon.

The Utes were a little slow to start the half, but eventually took over the lead heading into the locker room with a 38-32 score over UVU. The Utes toughed out the night posting an 76-62 advantage over the Wolverines at home in the Huntsman.

Utah will be back home on Wednesday, December 20 hosting Bellarmine. That game will tip-off at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Final from the Huntsman Center‼️ pic.twitter.com/KtqBMBsebs — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 16, 2023

Utah Men Stats Leaders Vs. UVU

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson– 26 points

Rebound Leader: Lawson Lovering – 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Rollie Worster– 9 assists

Carlson was productive once more going 10-16 from the paint, 3-4 from the three and 3-3 from the line to earn his team high 24 points. Carlson was also good for seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Rollie Worster came in second for the night in scoring with 13 points off of 4-7 shooting from the field, 2-3 shooting from the three, and 3-4 shooting from the line. Worster also contributed four rebounds, nine assists, and one steal.

Gabe Madsen tied Worster for second in scoring with 13 points going 4-8 from the field, 3-6 from the three, and 2-3 from the line while racking up five rebounds, five assist and three steals.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. UVU

The Utes were 50% from the field, 45% from the three, and 75% from the line shooting against Southern Utah.

Utah collected 40 team rebounds, 23 assists, seven blocks, and seven steals against the Wolverines while also being opportunistic adding 13 points off of 12 UVU turnovers.

