BYU Football's Top Plays From First Year As Member Of Big 12

Dec 16, 2023, 4:38 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – In its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference, BYU Football had an up-and-down year. This didn’t stop the Cougars from putting up some top plays for us to look back on.

After a 5-2 start, BYU lost five straight and fell to 12th in the conference.

However, there were still a lot of positives and highlights to look back on for Cougar fans.

BYU Football’s Top Five Plays From 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Non-Conference Dominance

BYU’s first, fourth, and fifth-best play of the year came in non-conference play to start the season.

In the season opener against Sam Houston State, BYU’s Jakob Robinson made a tough diving one-handed catch on the sideline.

Debatably BYU’s best win of the season over Arkansas saw two of the best highlights of the year for the Cougars.

A trick play and a go-ahead touchdown against the Razorbacks helped propel BYU to a 38-31 win and a 3-0 record.

Oklahoma State, Texas Tech On Other End Of BYU Highlight Grabs

Against the OSU Cowboys, Eddie Heckard showed off his athleticism with a toe-drag interception at the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars went on to force overtime in the season finale but ultimately fell short and lost, 40-34.

Against Texas Tech, BYU secured one of its two conference wins and a top-3 play of the year.

WR Darius Lassiter rose up over the Red Raider defender and reeled in a one-handed catch.

Best Of The Rest: Other Top Plays From BYU Football

BYU kicked off its Big 12 era with a 14-0 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Both scores were rushing touchdowns for Kedon Slovis.

In game two, a Southern Utah muffed punt gave the Cougars the ball on the 39-yard line.

Slovis evaded pressure and threw a laser to the pylon for a Chase Roberts TD.

In game three, BYU went down 14-0 against Arkansas before fighting back to pick up the win.

The Cougars posted five touchdowns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The entire game felt like a Cougar highlight reel.

Slovis and Roberts connected on another highlight play against Cincinnati in game five.

Slovis maneuvered through defenders behind the line of scrimmage before unloading to Roberts who took it 59 yards to the house.

The Cougars opened the week five game in one of the best possible ways.

Robinson showed his versatility as he intercepted the Bearcats QB in the first quarter to open scoring with a pick-six.

Roberts continued to add to his 2023 highlight reel in game 11 against Oklahoma.

The wide receiver tied the game at 7 following a series of jukes.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

