Colts DB Julian Blackmon Recovers Fumble By Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes safety Julian Blackmon recovered a fumble for the second time this season during the Week 15 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts hosted the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 16.

With 13:22 remaining in the third quarter, Colts linebacker E.J. Speed knocked the ball free from Steelers running back Najee Harris. Blackmon recovered the ball before it went out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 18-yard line.

Harris was originally ruled down by contact. After a successful challenge by the Colts, Blackmon was awarded a fumble recovery and got possession of the ball for Indianapolis.

Following the turnover, Blackmon had two tackles and one fumble recovery.

Blackmon entered Week 15 having recorded 85 total tackles, 63 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups this season.

Indianapolis’ game against Pittsburgh is broadcast on NFL Network.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Blackmon recorded 50 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, one touchdown, and two pass breakups.

