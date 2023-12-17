Eagle Mountain residents frustrated after discovering damage to garage doors

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Residents in Eagle Mountain have recently discovered damage to their property, specifically their garage doors.

Now, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation.

“It happens once and you feel more vulnerable and you worry about it,” said Justin Blake to KSL TV.

The Blake family captured video on their doorbell camera last Monday afternoon, after hearing a loud bang outside their house.

Their garage door had been kicked and dented. And it appears that this property damage is becoming an after school trend for a group of children walking home from the bus stop.

Hunter Britsch, who lives down the street from the Blakes, also says his home was vandalized on Wednesday. He tells KSL TV that his wife was home at the time, trying to get their baby to sleep.

“So, she ran outside the front door and obviously saw these young kids running away and look at the garage door to see a bunch of dents.”

Both families submitted police reports this week.

“It makes you want to put up more cameras so we can get more footage from different angles,” Britsch said.

And according to law enforcement personnel, the crimes are serious. They say if the total damage across several homes adds up to more than $1,500, that is a felony.

“It’s really annoying because garage doors are expensive to fix,” Britsch said.

Door kicking challenges have swept TikTok before. And police worry that this may be the latest trend in this part of Utah County.

“Reduce some of the negative effects from these challenges and stop these trends before they get big,” Blake said.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to reach out to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.