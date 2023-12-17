On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Eagle Mountain residents frustrated after discovering damage to garage doors

Dec 16, 2023, 7:04 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Residents in Eagle Mountain have recently discovered damage to their property, specifically their garage doors.

Now, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation.

“It happens once and you feel more vulnerable and you worry about it,” said Justin Blake to KSL TV.

The Blake family captured video on their doorbell camera last Monday afternoon, after hearing a loud bang outside their house.

Their garage door had been kicked and dented. And it appears that this property damage is becoming an after school trend for a group of children walking home from the bus stop.

Hunter Britsch, who lives down the street from the Blakes, also says his home was vandalized on Wednesday. He tells KSL TV that his wife was home at the time, trying to get their baby to sleep.

“So, she ran outside the front door and obviously saw these young kids running away and look at the garage door to see a bunch of dents.”

Both families submitted police reports this week.

“It makes you want to put up more cameras so we can get more footage from different angles,” Britsch said.

And according to law enforcement personnel, the crimes are serious. They say if the total damage across several homes adds up to more than $1,500, that is a felony.

“It’s really annoying because garage doors are expensive to fix,” Britsch said.

Door kicking challenges have swept TikTok before. And police worry that this may be the latest trend in this part of Utah County.

“Reduce some of the negative effects from these challenges and stop these trends before they get big,” Blake said.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to reach out to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A Salt Lake City Police SUV parked along 900 West with its overhead lights activated as officers in...

Michael Houck

Man shot near Folsom Avenue, Salt Lake City police searching for suspect

A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday morning, police say.

9 hours ago

woman sits in holding room...

Larry D. Curtis

Attorney says Ruby Franke will enter plea agreement Monday on child abuse charges

Ruby Franke — a Utah woman who was once a popular family vlogger — will enter a plea agreement on child abuse charges Monday, according to her legal team.

1 day ago

FILE: Box Elder Schools searched with police dog. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Hoax threats underscore need for school safety measures

After hoax threats swept through Utah Friday, KSL TV explored two bills that target threats to schools.

1 day ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Associated Press

Dad who said ‘If I can’t have them neither can you’ pleads guilty to killing 3 kids

A suburban Chicago man who told his estranged wife “If I can’t have them neither can you” pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday plea to three counts of first-degree murder for killing their three young children, a prosecutor said.

1 day ago

red car in a parking space...

Garna Mejia

Car stolen at Thanksgiving is found by a stranger in a ‘Christmas miracle’

The only thing worse than having your car stolen is having it happen around the holidays.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Arrest made after employee seriously hurt while trying to stop robbery

A Weber County man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a truck while trying to stop a robbery at the CAL Ranch Stores in Farr West.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Eagle Mountain residents frustrated after discovering damage to garage doors