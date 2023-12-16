Utah Women’s Basketball Takes Care Of Southern Utah Thunderbirds

On the Site:
Dec 16, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team continued their road tour this weekend, this time going a little further south to take on Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah.

By halftime Utah had a healthy lead over the Thunderbirds 50–23 and finished the night with a 96-60 victory.

The Utes return to the Huntsman next week to host one more in-state team in the Weber State Wildcats. The game will take place on Thursday, December 21. Tipoff takes place at 12:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Utah Live Stream-2.

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. SUU

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -20 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen– 6 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Kennady McQueen – 6 assists

Pili was 8-14 from the paint, and 4-6 from the three. Pili also added five rebounds, two assist, and one block in 20 minutes of play.

Dasia Young came in second in scoring with 15 points while Kennady McQueen came third in scoring adding 12 points for the Utes against Southern Utah.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes were Lani White and Maty Wilke with 11 points each.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. SUU

The Utah women were very efficient against SUU shooting 34-61 (55.7%) from the field, 16-34 (47.1%) from the three, and 11-12 (91.7%) from their trips to the line.

Utah was outrebounded by the Thunderbirds 35-18 and racked up 25 assists to Southern Utah’s 13.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

