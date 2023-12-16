Weber State Wildcats LB Jack Kelly Announces Commitment To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – Weber State Wildcats junior linebacker Jack Kelly announced his transfer to BYU Football on Saturday.

Kelly will join Ben Bywater and others in the 2024 Cougars linebacker core.

All glory to god! Go cougs🤙🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/fLIeg6Y6Eh — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly1717) December 17, 2023

Kelly was receiving interest from Power Four schools before deciding to head south to Provo.

In 11 games played for the Wildcats last season, Kelly recorded 56 total tackles (34 solo tackles), 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, and five pass break-ups.

Kelly had his best game of the season against Cal Poly on November 18. He posted seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Seven tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception in a season-ending win! Jack Kelly, aka Sack Kelly, is the Big Sky Co-Defensive Player of the Week. 👊 @jack_kelly1717 #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/3RxZJYklKz — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 20, 2023

In 2023, Kelly led the Big Sky in sacks, forced fumbles, and was top five in tackles for loss.

The Kearns, Utah native is hoping to have a similar impact in the Big 12 Conference next season.

Kelly was one of five Wildcats to earn first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Led the Big Sky in sacks and forced fumbles and is in the top five in tackles for loss. First-team All-Big Sky honors for Jack Kelly! #SackKelly Congrats @jack_kelly1717 👏#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/cuZNtZpmit — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 21, 2023

Coming out of Kearns High School, Kelly was a three-star prospect and the 28th-ranked prospect in the state of Utah.

As a Cougar from 2016 to 2020, Kelly had 59 tackles with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. On offense, he added 66 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.