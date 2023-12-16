On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Wildcats LB Jack Kelly Announces Commitment To BYU Football

Dec 16, 2023, 7:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Weber State Wildcats junior linebacker Jack Kelly announced his transfer to BYU Football on Saturday.

Kelly will join Ben Bywater and others in the 2024 Cougars linebacker core.

Kelly was receiving interest from Power Four schools before deciding to head south to Provo.

In 11 games played for the Wildcats last season, Kelly recorded 56 total tackles (34 solo tackles), 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, and five pass break-ups.

Kelly had his best game of the season against Cal Poly on November 18. He posted seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

In 2023, Kelly led the Big Sky in sacks, forced fumbles, and was top five in tackles for loss.

The Kearns, Utah native is hoping to have a similar impact in the Big 12 Conference next season.

Kelly was one of five Wildcats to earn first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Coming out of Kearns High School, Kelly was a three-star prospect and the 28th-ranked prospect in the state of Utah.

As a Cougar from 2016 to 2020, Kelly had 59 tackles with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. On offense, he added 66 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

