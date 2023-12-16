No. 18 BYU Cruises Past Georgia State For Another Blowout Win

PROVO, Utah – No. 18 BYU basketball notched their 10th win of the non-conference in a blowout victory over Georgia State.

The Cougars defeated the Panthers 86-54.

Final: No. 18 #BYU 86, Georgia State 54. BYU is 10-1 overall on the season. Cougs dished out 23 assists on 32 field goals made. #BYUHoops #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 17, 2023

BYU improves to 10-1 on the season with two games remaining in non-conference play.

In the 32-point victory, BYU dished out 23 assists on 32 field goals made.

Four BYU players finished in double-figures scoring, led by Richie Saunders with 20 points.

Jaxson Robinson exits in the first half with an injury

15:51 – All six of BYU’s field goal attempts in the first four minutes of action were from three. The Cougars knocked down three of them.

Trevin Knell, who has been dealing with an illness, hit his first attempt, then Aly Khalifa got in the mix, followed by Dallin Hall. BYU 9, Georgia State 2.

12:12 – Dallin Hall dished a beautiful post in the post to an open Atiki Ally Atiki. Atiki hesitated and was blocked from behind. That’s an area where Atiki has to improve his game.

The attempt from Atiki ended a streak of BYU opening the game with only three-point attempts. They opened the game with 11 three-point shots. BYU 14, GSU 6.

8:27 – BYU star Jaxson Robinson limped to the locker room with Rob Ramos. He appeared to be nursing his ankle. BYU 24, Georgia State 13.

7:42 – Georgia State is operating in the paint with 10 points so far. BYU continues to live from beyond the arc, with 18 of their 24 points from distance. BYU 24, GSU 13.

6:44 – Jaxson Robinson returned from the locker room to the bench.

5:29 – Single-digit game. Georgia State is chipping away at BYU’s big lead. BYU 31, GSU 22.

4:53 – Dawson Baker checked into the game to make his BYU debut. BYU 31, GSU 22.

2:50 – Richie Saunders is carrying BYU right now. He’s up to 12 points. BYU 34, GSU 26.

1:24 – Jaxson Robinson was on the exercise bike being monitored by strength and conditioning coach Michael Davie. BYU 37, GSU 26.

HALFTIME – BYU finished the first half with 11 assists and 14 field goal makes. They knocked down nine three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Both teams shooting a similar percentage from the field. BYU is at 44%, Georgia State at 43%. BYU 39, GSU 26.

BYU builds large lead over Georgia State in second half

17:59 – Spencer Johnson finds a wide-open Noah Waterman in the corner for a three. Then one possession later, Trevin Knell buries another three in that same corner to extend BYU’s lead back up to 16. BYU 45, GSU 29.

16:55 – BYU guard Jaxson Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He didn’t return to the bench in the second half.

15:08 – BYU has 12 made three-pointers. BYU 53, GSU 33.

11:41 – Trey Stewart has provided some nice minutes off the bench for BYU. BYU 61, GSU 41.

7:47 – Dawson Baker scored his first points as a Cougar. BYU 70, GSU 44.

3:12 – Baker giving BYU some nice minutes showing off his handles and getting aggressive on the offensive end. He’s up to six points. BYU 82, GSU 50.

2:37 – BYU unloaded the bench but did not insert Marcus Adams Jr. into the game. Head coach Mark Pope noted that he was considering waiting until next week to get Adams action. BYU 84, GSU 52.

FINAL: BYU defeats Georgia State 86-54.

BYU/Georgia State Notes

Walk-on center Tredyn Christensen went through warmups and is cleared for action. Christensen was sidelined for the first 10 games of the season. Last year, he earned some starts at the five spot.

BYU football standouts RB LJ Martin and LB Ace Kaufusi were in attendance to support the men’s basketball team. Head coach Kalani Sitake was there hosting official visitor recruits.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper