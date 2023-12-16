On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Heat Up In Second Quarter After Slow Start In Sacramento

Dec 16, 2023, 8:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SACRAMENTO – The road woes of the Utah Jazz looked to be back against the Sacramento Kings until a second-quarter run brought the Jazz back within striking distance.

Utah trailed by 12 at the end of the first, 35-23.

A 12-3 run over the next five minutes brought the Jazz within three.

Five different Jazzmen scored during the run. Collin Sexton and Simone Fontecchio led the Jazz in scoring early.

That duo combined for 19 of Utah’s first 36 points.

With Lauri Markkanen on a minutes restriction and other playmakers out with injury, Utah struggled to keep up with a potent Kings offense.

All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis dominated the Jazz in the paint. In 15 minutes, he had 14 points on a perfect 7/7 from the floor.

The Kings reopened a double-digit lead as they responded to the Jazz run with one of their own.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Kings

The Jazz were missing several bodies when they faced the Kings as an illness made its way through the team’s locker room.

John Collins, Omer Yurtseven, and Luka Samanic were all out due to the illness. Talen Horton-Tucker was listed as questionable due to an illness, but was upgraded to available shortly before tip-off.

Lauri Markkanen returned to the lineup after missing the Jazz’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Markkanen had missed eight consecutive games due to a hamstring strain but returned to the lineup in Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks.

The Jazz came in on a two-game winning streak for the third time this season and were looking for their first three-game winning streak against Sacramento.

Kings All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox missed the game with a shoulder injury.

Entering the game Sacramento owned the fifth-best record in the Western Conference at 14-9, while the Jazz were ranked 12th at 9-16.

The two teams met on the opening night of the regular season with the Kings winning 130-114 in Salt Lake City.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis, and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Home To North Dakota

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team endured a blowout loss at home from the visiting Fighting Hawks of North Dakota.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Cruises Past Georgia State For Another Blowout Win

BYU improves to 10-1 on the season after defeating Georgia State at the Marriott Center.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats LB Jack Kelly Announces Commitment To BYU Football

Weber State junior linebacker Jack Kelly announced his transfer to BYU Football. Kelly joins Ben Bywater in the linebacker core.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Takes Care Of Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Utah women’s basketball continued their road tour this weekend, this time taking on Southern Utah in Cedar City.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Hauls In INT For Second Takeaway Vs. Steelers

Julian Blackmon picked off Mitch Trubisky for his second takeaway in the Week 15 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Recovers Fumble By Steelers

Julian Blackmon recovered a fumble for the second time this season during the Week 15 game between the Colts and Steelers.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Jazz Heat Up In Second Quarter After Slow Start In Sacramento