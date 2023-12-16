Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Home To North Dakota

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team endured a blowout loss at home from the visiting Fighting Hawks of North Dakota.

Utah Tech loses to North Dakota

The Trailblazers hosted the Fighting Hawks at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Saturday, December 16.

Utah Tech lost to North Dakota, 79-62.

The Trailblazers took an early 3-0 lead during the opening minute of the first half. However, the Fighting Hawks quickly responded and took a 4-3 advantage on the scoreboard a few minutes into the contest.

By the midway point of the first half, North Dakota had built its lead to double-digits. At halftime, the Blazers trailed the Fighting Hawks, 40-21.

Following the halftime break, the Trailblazers’ deficit continued to grow as Utah Tech was unable to make up any ground on North Dakota’s early lead.

The Trailblazers outscored the Fighting Hawks by two points in the second half but the early deficit doomed them to a sixth loss.

Utah Tech finished the game shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc. North Dakota shot 41.3 percent, including 41.4 percent from downtown.

Two Trailblazers scored more than 10 points. David Elliott led Utah Tech with 11 points off of the bench.

Treysen Eaglestaff had 28 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 5-6 this season, including 1-2 at home.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, December 21 at 5 p.m. (MT).

