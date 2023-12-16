On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Home To North Dakota

Dec 16, 2023, 9:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team endured a blowout loss at home from the visiting Fighting Hawks of North Dakota.

Utah Tech loses to North Dakota

The Trailblazers hosted the Fighting Hawks at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Saturday, December 16.

RELATED: Utah Tech Falls Short In Comeback Attempt At Cal State Northridge

Utah Tech lost to North Dakota, 79-62.

The Trailblazers took an early 3-0 lead during the opening minute of the first half. However, the Fighting Hawks quickly responded and took a 4-3 advantage on the scoreboard a few minutes into the contest.

By the midway point of the first half, North Dakota had built its lead to double-digits. At halftime, the Blazers trailed the Fighting Hawks, 40-21.

Following the halftime break, the Trailblazers’ deficit continued to grow as Utah Tech was unable to make up any ground on North Dakota’s early lead.

The Trailblazers outscored the Fighting Hawks by two points in the second half but the early deficit doomed them to a sixth loss.

Utah Tech finished the game shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc. North Dakota shot 41.3 percent, including 41.4 percent from downtown.

RELATED STORIES

Two Trailblazers scored more than 10 points. David Elliott led Utah Tech with 11 points off of the bench.

Treysen Eaglestaff had 28 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 5-6 this season, including 1-2 at home.

RELATED: WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, December 21 at 5 p.m. (MT).

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Heat Up In Second Quarter After Slow Start In Sacramento

The road woes of the Utah Jazz looked to be back against the Kings until a second-quarter run brought them back within striking distance.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Cruises Past Georgia State For Another Blowout Win

BYU improves to 10-1 on the season after defeating Georgia State at the Marriott Center.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats LB Jack Kelly Announces Commitment To BYU Football

Weber State junior linebacker Jack Kelly announced his transfer to BYU Football. Kelly joins Ben Bywater in the linebacker core.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Takes Care Of Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Utah women’s basketball continued their road tour this weekend, this time taking on Southern Utah in Cedar City.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Hauls In INT For Second Takeaway Vs. Steelers

Julian Blackmon picked off Mitch Trubisky for his second takeaway in the Week 15 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Recovers Fumble By Steelers

Julian Blackmon recovered a fumble for the second time this season during the Week 15 game between the Colts and Steelers.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Home To North Dakota