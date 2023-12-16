Weber State’s Starters Carry Wildcats To Win Over Wyoming Cowboys

On the Site:
Dec 16, 2023, 9:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team earned a road victory over the Wyoming Cowboys courtesy of the Wildcats’ starting lineup.

Weber State beats Wyoming in Laramie

The Cowboys hosted the Wildcats at Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming on Saturday, December 16.

Weber State beat Wyoming, 84-71.

Weber State’s starting unit posted a big performance to lead the Wildcats to a double-digit win on the road. All five starters hit double figures in scoring as the team shot over 56 percent from the field.

The Wildcats and Cowboys played a close contest for much of the first half before Weber State pulled away before the break.

Over the final 6:40 of the opening half, the Wildcats went on a 15-2 run and took a 44-33 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Despite a push from the Cowboys after the break, the Wildcats maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half and coasted down the stretch.

Weber State finished the night shooting 56.4 percent overall and 46.7 percent from distance. Wyoming shot 49.1 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent on threes.

Dyson Koehler led the Wildcats with 19 points on 7-10 field goals. Akuel Kot had 24 points to lead the Cowboys.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats moved to a 6-4 record.

Weber State’s next game is at home against the Park University Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, December 21 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

