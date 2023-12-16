On the Site:
Blog: Jazz Fall To Kings To Snap Win Streak

Dec 16, 2023, 10:28 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Sacramento Kings 125-104 behind a historic night from Keegan Murray.

The Kings forward scored 47 points on an incredible 12-15 shooting from the three-point line, setting a new Sacramento record for most threes in a game.

The Jazz were led by Collin Sexton who scored 28 points as the team’s two-game winning streak was snapped.

First Quarter

Domantas Sabonis got off to a hot start against the Jazz scoring the Kings first six points of the game.

The Jazz struggled to find easy baskets shooting just 1-5 in the first four minutes of the game while Sacramento shot 6-8.

Sacramento led 15-12, but went on a 14-3 run midway through the quarter to build a 29-15 lead.

After one the Jazz trailed the Kings 35-23.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the quarter on a 12-3 run to open the second quarter and trailed 38-35 with 7:26 left to play.

However, the Kings responded with a 6-0 run to rebuild their lead to nine.

Collin Sexton scored 16 to lead the Jazz while Lauri Markkanen found his rhythm late in the half with 10 points.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Kings 62-50.

Third Quarter

The Kings blitzed the Jazz to open the third quarter with a 15-6 run to build a 77-58 lead.

Keegan Murray was on fire throughout the game, knocking down 12 of his first 13 three-point attempts through three quarters as the Jazz had no answer for the Kings young wing.

He had 45 points to lead the Kings while the Jazz were led by 26 points from Sexton.

After three the Jazz trailed the Kings 106-76.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz opened the fourth on a 16-6 run with Murray off the floor trimming the Kings lead to 20 with seven minutes left to play.

The deficit was cut to as few as 12, but the Kings answered with an 8-0 run to rebuild their lead to 20 and effectively end the game.

The Jazz fell to Sacramento 125-104.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

