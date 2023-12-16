On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Takeaways From BYU Crushing Georgia State For Tenth Win

Dec 16, 2023, 10:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball improved to 10-1 overall after defeating Georgia State on Saturday night.

The Panthers entered the game 19th nationally in defending the three, and BYU wasn’t fazed as they still knocked down 15 three-pointers.

Here are some takeaways from BYU’s 86-54 victory over Georgia State.

BYU is taking care of the ball at a high level

There are many areas to highlight BYU’s improved play from last year’s 19-win team. But one of the most significant factors that often goes unnoticed is how they care for the ball.

In Saturday night’s blowout win, BYU committed only four turnovers compared to Georgia State’s 16.

Last season’s team had most of the personnel you’re seeing for this year’s group. But they’ve made significant strides in caring for the ball.

“To play this Georgia State team, with the nature of the game, the way it was tonight, and be a four-turnover team is a really significant accomplishment,” said Pope. “These guys, I know they’re really proud of themselves, and they should be because that’s pretty remarkable. That’s really fantastic.”

23 assists are impressive

BYU basketball coming up with 23 assists on 32 field goals is an impressive accomplishment. It’s also an example of this team being unselfish, turning the page entirely from the 1-on-1 ball that caused them to go sideways against rival Utah last week.

Spencer Johnson led the way with seven assists, and Dallin Hall was right behind with another six.

Richie Saunders continues to play at a high level off the bench

Sophomore Richie Saunders scored a career-high 20 points in 24 minutes of action.

Last year, Saunders struggled to find a consistent role in the rotation on a nightly basis. But what has established him is his effort that goes beyond the box score.

BYU head coach Mark Pope thinks highly of what Saunders is contributing.

“So we’re racing down the floor, Trey Stewart kind of lets a floater pass ahead go, it’s a turnover, it’s a bad pass,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “Then Richie flashes on the screen and just makes a ridiculous effort to save the play and ends up drawing a foul. That’s being an elite-level teammate.

“Saving your guys when somebody doesn’t make the best decision or you have their back on penetration. That was a really special play to me because it’s just who Richie is. He’s going to do everything he can to help everybody on this team.”

Aly Khalifa is getting more comfortable in his role

Charlotte transfer Aly Khalifa continues to work his way back from a knee injury he suffered over the summer. He had setbacks that caused him to miss action, but since Fousseyni Traore went down against Arizona State, Khalifa has been BYU’s starting five.

He continues to get more comfortable in his role within BYU’s team.

On Saturday night, he finished with three points, knocking down a three-pointer. Then he had four rebounds, a block, and a steal. It was one of the best all-around performances he’s had as a BYU Cougar.

“I feel like I just feel more confident playing with the guys,” said Khalifa. “It’s easy to play with the guys when everybody wants to contribute and be better and shoot the ball. I feel like I’ll give credit to the guys and the coaching staff as well in practice just being able to practice together and just jump in the game and play together and they communicate with me asking what I want and how to be better all together. I just feel confident to play.”

Khalifa has the leading assist/turnover ratio in the country per Mark Pope, but he just doesn’t qualify yet. He finished with a 4/0 on Saturday.

Khalifa downplayed the suggestion of being one of the best passers in the country. Dallin Hall made it clear in the postgame, “No one can pass like him.”

BYU should rest Jaxson Robinson until Big 12 play

During the first half, star Jaxson Robinson left the game due to an ankle injury. Robinson left the court to the locker room with trainer Rob Ramos. He later returned in the first half and sat on the bench.

Robinson was on the exercise bike before the end of the first half then went to the locker room and sat on the bench in the second half.

The initial intel on Robinson’s injury was a slight ankle sprain that Mark Pope said could have Jaxson back in the rotation next Friday against Bellarmine.

But if I were Mark Pope, I’d give Robinson the necessary rest over the holidays against Bellarmine and Wyoming to get ready for Big 12 play.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Fall To Kings To Snap Win Streak

The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Sacramento Kings 125-104 behind a historic 47 point night from Keegan Murray.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Throws Down Tomahawk Slam Just Before Halftime

Despite playing on a minutes restriction, Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen made an impact when he saw the floor.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Starters Carry Wildcats To Win Over Wyoming Cowboys

The Weber State men’s basketball team earned a road victory over the Wyoming Cowboys courtesy of the Wildcats' starting lineup.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Home To North Dakota

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team endured a blowout loss at home from the visiting Fighting Hawks of North Dakota.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Heat Up In Second Quarter After Slow Start In Sacramento

The road woes of the Utah Jazz looked to be back against the Kings until a second-quarter run brought them back within striking distance.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Cruises Past Georgia State For Another Blowout Win

BYU improves to 10-1 on the season after defeating Georgia State at the Marriott Center.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Takeaways From BYU Crushing Georgia State For Tenth Win