On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keegan Murray Torches Jazz In Loss To Kings

Dec 16, 2023, 11:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keegan Murray scored 47 points as the Sacramento Kings easily dismissed the Utah Jazz 125-104.

Murray scored 47 points including 12 made threes as the Kings led by as many as 30 in the second half.

The Jazz were led by Collin Sexton who scored 28 points in the loss.

Keegan Murray Has Historic Night

Murray etched his name into both the Jazz and Kings history books with his incredible performance on Saturday night.

The forward became just the seventh player in NBA history to knock down 12 threes in a game, joining Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Kobe Bryant, Zach LaVine, and Donyell Marshall.

Lillard, LaVine, and Curry each have games with 13 made threes, while Thompson owns the record with 14 makes.

Murray’s 80 percent completion rate is the highest ever for a player to knock down at least 12 threes in a game.

Furthermore, Murray’s 26 points in the third quarter are the most ever for a Kings player, and are tied for the third-most by a Jazz opponent.

Bryant scored 30 points in the third quarter of a game against the Jazz in 2006, Dirk Nowitzki scored 29 in the fourth quarter of a 2009 contest, while both Lillard and Joel Embiid have matched Murray’s 26.

Finally, Murray is the Jazz opponent ever to make double-digit threes in a game.

Should Collin Sexton Continue To Start?

Traditionally athletes don’t lose their jobs due to injury, but Collin Sexton is making a strong argument to take one of the starting backcourt spots regardless of when Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson return to the lineup.

Over his last three appearances, Sexton is averaging 27 points per game as he’s made his first three starts of the season. The guard is shooting 58 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three, and has led the Jazz in scoring in all three contests.

George is out for an undetermined amount of time after suffering a foot injury in Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks, while Clarkson will be out until after Christmas, but both have had their struggles this season, even when healthy.

Clarkson is shooting career lows from both the floor (40 percent) and the three-point line (29 percent), while George is converting just 36 percent of his field goal attempts and 32 percent of his threes.

Hardy has also set a precedent that players aren’t guaranteed to regain their starting jobs just because they fall out of the rotation due to an injury.

Second-year center Walker Kessler started the first eight games of the season for the Jazz, had to step away from the court due to an elbow injury, and after missing seven games, has started only once in his last 10 appearances.

With Clarkson out for at least the next 10 days, the Jazz coaching staff has several games before they’ll have to decide on who to start in the backcourt going forward. But, if Sexton continues to play the way he has in his last three appearances, it might not be a difficult choice to make.

Nighty Awards: Jazz vs. Kings

The “Sophomore Slump” Award:

Goes to both Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji who have had underwhelming second seasons in Utah to stay the least, and were nearly non-existent against the Kings.

Kessler failed to attempt a field goal against the Kings and was a team-worst -28 in just 18 minutes off the bench.

Agbaji shot just 2-7 for five points and was front-and-center guarding Keegan Murray for long stretches of his 47-point outburst.

Both players had strong enough rookie seasons to believe they’ll find their footing once again, but the first 25 games of the season have not been kind to the sophomores.

Utah Jazz Next Opponent

The Jazz will face the Nets on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Gives Thoughts On Debut Of BYU Newcomer Dawson Baker

BYU guard Dawson Baker made his debut as a Cougar and Mark Pope shared his impressions.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU Crushing Georgia State For Tenth Win

BYU basketball crushes Georgia State to improve to 10-1. Here are the takeaways.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Fall To Kings To Snap Win Streak

The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Sacramento Kings 125-104 behind a historic 47 point night from Keegan Murray.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Throws Down Tomahawk Slam Just Before Halftime

Despite playing on a minutes restriction, Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen made an impact when he saw the floor.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Starters Carry Wildcats To Win Over Wyoming Cowboys

The Weber State men’s basketball team earned a road victory over the Wyoming Cowboys courtesy of the Wildcats' starting lineup.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Home To North Dakota

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team endured a blowout loss at home from the visiting Fighting Hawks of North Dakota.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Keegan Murray Torches Jazz In Loss To Kings