Jets QB Zach Wilson Exits Week 15 Dolphins Game With Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson exited the game and went to the locker room late in the first half after suffering an injury during the Week 15 NFL game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Zach Wilson exits Week 15 game in first half

The Dolphins hosted the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, December 17.

With a little over a minute left in the second quarter, Wilson went into the locker room and was replaced by Trevor Siemian. CBS initially reported that the Jets said Wilson went into the locker room early due to hydration.

At the start of the second half, Siemian took the field for the Jets. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Wilson had suffered a head injury and would not return in the second half. Wolfson added that Wilson was not in concussion protocol despite having suffered a head injury.

The Jets confirmed Wilson’s head injury a short time later.

Injury Updates: – QB Zach Wilson (head) is out

– S Tony Adams is cleared to return

– DL Quinton Jefferson (hip) is out

The former BYU star was pressured for much of his time on the field during the opening two quarters of the contest.

Before leaving the game, Wilson was 4/11 passing for 26 yards. He posted a passer rating of 44.9 and lost one fumble. Wilson was coming off of his best game of the 2023 season in which he threw for over 300 yards and led the Jets to a win over the Houston Texans in Week 14.

New York’s game against Miami is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Earlier this season, the third-year player was benched for the third time in his career. Wilson is projected to finish out the 2023 campaign as New York’s QB1.

