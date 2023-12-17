On the Site:
Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Pair Of Touchdown Passes In Week 15

Dec 17, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love tossed a pair of touchdown passes in an efficient performance during the Week 15 NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jordan Love tosses TD passes vs. Bucs

The Packers hosted the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, December 17.

During Green Bay’s home game, Love had an efficient outing and threw a couple of touchdown passes.

Love’s first touchdown pass came with 49 seconds to play in the first quarter when the former Aggie hit Tucker Kraft for five yards and six points. The score gave Green Bay a 7-3 lead.

In the second half, Love threw a dime to Jayden Reed for a 17-yard touchdown. The Love-Reed connection cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 20-17.

Unfortunately for Love and the Packers, the Buccaneers picked up a 34-20 victory in Green Bay.

Love finished the game 29/39 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He posted a passer rating of 111.5. The former USU standout added two carries for a one-yard gain. Love entered the contest having thrown for 3,084 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season.

With the loss, the Packers fell to a 6-8 record, including 4-3 at home.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Before the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

