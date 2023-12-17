On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD investigating incident at Bonneville Elementary as a hate crime

Dec 17, 2023, 3:56 PM | Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 5:55 pm

A close up photo of red spray paint written on a Salt Lake City elementary school on Sunday, Dec. 1...

A close up photo of red spray paint written on a Salt Lake City elementary school on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

UPDATE — On Monday, Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown said police are investigating this as a hate crime.

Bonneville Elementary community spreads messages of love after hate crime vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department says an incident at Bonneville Elementary is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

According to a news release from SLCPD, a citizen discovered hate speech sprayed on the school’s property just after 11 a.m. Sunday. The school is located at 1145 S. 1900 East.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel found hate speech in red and purple pain and white chalk.

The incident included “racist, homophobic and antisemitic hate speech,” according to the news release. Police also say hate speech toward people living with physical disabilities was also discovered.

The school district and police are working together to review video surveillance footage from the school.

Statement from school leaders

On Sunday, Karen Holman, principal of Bonneville Elementary, sent an email out to families with students attending the school. The email was forwarded to KSL TV by a district spokesperson. Part of the statement read as follows:

Make no mistake: this type of speech is unacceptable, and as principal of Bonneville Elementary, I condemn any act of hate, whether in action, word, or deed. There is no place in our community for such hate, and I want every student, staff member, and parent/guardian to know how much we value each of you. Every member of our community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, no matter what.

Police are asking residents who live near the school to check their home security systems to see if they have anything that could help the investigation.

Additionally, police also say if you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-282047.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Hannah Wright with her missing 8-year-old Trigger who is blue nose Pitbull...

Shara Park

Family searches for dog after rollover crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

A Utah family is pleading for help in finding their beloved dog Trigger, who disappeared in Spanish Fork Canyon during a rollover crash.

8 minutes ago

A family in North Logan is seeking the community's helpe in locating their daughter, Cayenne Alisa ...

Garna Mejia

North Logan family seeking answers into the disappearance of their daughter

A family in North Logan is asking for the community’s help in finding their 17-year-old daughter, Cayenne Alisa Beard.

25 minutes ago

Salt Lake City's capitol building through a dense layer of fog and smog on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Smog poses health concerns for Salt Lake City; doctor advises change

A local doctor warns against the possible health effects of Salt Lake City's pollution problem that's heavily present in the valley, advocating for community members to change some of their daily habits during the worst of it.

45 minutes ago

Students at one elementary school had an unexpected guest Monday. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Elementary students get in-person experience with a reindeer

Students at one elementary school had an unexpected guest Monday.

1 hour ago

A message of care in front of Bonneville Elementary saying "Everyone Welcome here" after Saturday's...

Lindsay Aerts

Bonneville Elementary community spreads messages of love after hate crime vandalism

The east side Salt Lake City community banded together to spread messages of love after their school was targeted, with police investigating it as a hate crime.

1 hour ago

Nu Skin Newsroom website...

Eliza Pace

Nu Skin lays off 5% of workforce including some Provo employees

The massive global company Nu Skin announced it had laid off approximately 5% of its U.S. workforce Monday. 

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

SLCPD investigating incident at Bonneville Elementary as a hate crime