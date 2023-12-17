On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Lands Commitment From Talented Local Safety

Dec 17, 2023, 3:44 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Just days before Signing Day, Utah football landed the commitment from a talented local safety prospect.

Luke Bryant, who has been a star in the Olympus High defensive backfield announced his intention to sign with the Utes on Sunday afternoon. Bryant intends to serve a tw0-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints mission before enrolling.

The 6’2″, 195 lbs. three-star prospect is the No. 182 ranked safety in the 2024 class and the No. 25 prospect out of Utah according to 247Sports.

Utah Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class Ahead Of Early Signing Day

Bryant becomes Utah’s 14th high school commit ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, December 20 and the fourth out of the state of Utah.

The safety will be joined by:

  • Quarterback Isaac Wilson
  • Offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia
  • Wide receiver David Washington
  • Safety Davis Andrews
  • Wide receiver Zacharyus Williams
  • Athlete Hunter Andrews
  • Edge Kash Dillon
  • Safety Jeilani Davis
  • Cornerback Sammie Hunter
  • Linebacker Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes
  • Cornerback Latristan Thompson
  • Cornerback Quimari Shemwell
  • Safety Maurice Evans

Additionally, Utah also has three transfers lined up so far for their 2024 class.

  • Edge John Henry Daley
  • Cornerback Kenan Johnson
  • Tight end Carsen Ryan

Busy Week For Utah Football

In addition to wrapping up and preparing to sign their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the Utes will also be on the road preparing for their bowl game.

Utah football will be facing Northwestern on Saturday, December 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

