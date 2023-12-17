Utah Football Lands Commitment From Talented Local Safety

SALT LAKE CITY – Just days before Signing Day, Utah football landed the commitment from a talented local safety prospect.

Luke Bryant, who has been a star in the Olympus High defensive backfield announced his intention to sign with the Utes on Sunday afternoon. Bryant intends to serve a tw0-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints mission before enrolling.

The 6’2″, 195 lbs. three-star prospect is the No. 182 ranked safety in the 2024 class and the No. 25 prospect out of Utah according to 247Sports.

100% COMMITTED! I want to thank my coaches at Olympus for helping me get to this point and the whole Utah staff for believing in me! Can’t wait to be a UTE! #goutes pic.twitter.com/0vbs4yyt3K — Luke Bryant – 3⭐️ (@LukeBryant_) December 17, 2023

Utah Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class Ahead Of Early Signing Day

Bryant becomes Utah’s 14th high school commit ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, December 20 and the fourth out of the state of Utah.

The safety will be joined by:

Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia

Wide receiver David Washington

Safety Davis Andrews

Wide receiver Zacharyus Williams

Athlete Hunter Andrews

Edge Kash Dillon

Safety Jeilani Davis

Cornerback Sammie Hunter

Linebacker Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes

Cornerback Latristan Thompson

Cornerback Quimari Shemwell

Safety Maurice Evans

Additionally, Utah also has three transfers lined up so far for their 2024 class.

Edge John Henry Daley

Cornerback Kenan Johnson

Tight end Carsen Ryan

Busy Week For Utah Football

In addition to wrapping up and preparing to sign their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the Utes will also be on the road preparing for their bowl game.

Utah football will be facing Northwestern on Saturday, December 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Las Vegas Bowl.

