LOCAL NEWS

Five people displaced following Taylorsville house fire

Dec 17, 2023, 8:09 PM

A house fire Sunday night in Taylorsville displaced five people, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Five people have been displaced from their home following a house fire Sunday evening in Taylorsville, according to Unified Fire Authority.

The fire occurred in the area of 4208 S. El Camino Street. When fire crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

Capt. Tony Barker, with Unified Fire, says the fire was contained to one room in the basement. However, other areas in the house suffered smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Barker says the estimated cost of the damage is around $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

