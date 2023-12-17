Local Players Make Big Plays During NFL’s Week 15

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 15th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 15 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Atlanta’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-7, on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Baltimore’s 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (8-6)

The former Utah tight end was targeted twice in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (5-9)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and one pass breakup in Chicago’s 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (9-5)

The former Utah linebacker had one fumble recovery in Cleveland’s 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (7-7)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 24 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles, one pass breakup, one interception, and one fumble recovery in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former Utah kicker was 3/5 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former Utah running back had four carries for 13 yards and three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and eight solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the New York Giants, 24-6.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

The former Utah punter punted twice with an average of 48.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-10)

The former Utah linebacker had 13 total tackles and five solo tackles in Washington’s 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-10)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-11) Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-11) Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (7-7) Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 24 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (5-9) Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-10) Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

The former BYU running back had 14 carries for 45 yards and one reception for six yards in Atlanta’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former BYU linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Baltimore’s 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (9-5)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Cleveland’s 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-8)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers suffered a 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-13, on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles, five solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 50 yards and two carries for three yards in Los Angeles’ 28-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in Minnesota’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings suffered a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former BYU quarterback was 0/1 passing in New Orleans’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants. Hill also ran the ball once for a one-yard gain and had one reception for four yards. Hill also returned one kickoff for 18 yards.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former BYU running back had eight carries for 24 yards and one reception for two yards in New Orleans’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (5-9)

The former BYU quarterback was 4/11 passing for 26 yards in New York’s 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zach Wilson suffered a head injury in the first half of #NYJvsMIA and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TakeFlight #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/1w8WXQWOgt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2023

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

The former BYU linebacker had nine total tackles, eight solo tackles, and 0.5 sacks in San Francisco’s 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (7-7) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (5-9) Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (2-12) Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (10-4) Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-10) Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (5-9)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings in overtime, 27-24, on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-8)

The former Utah State quarterback was 29/39 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Love also had two carries for one yard. He also lost one fumble.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Seahawks will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one punt return for 13 yards in Tampa Bay’s 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. Thompkins also had one carry for a one-yard loss.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-10)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (2-12) Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (6-6) Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 24 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (8-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had seven tackles and one pass breakup in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two tackles in Los Angeles’ 28-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 36 yards in New Orleans’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants. Shaheed also returned three punts for 35 yards.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (5-9)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-8)

The former Judge Memorial standout had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (5-9)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Chicago’s 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (8-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (9-5)

The former East standout and the Browns beat the Chicago Bears, 20-17.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (10-4)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Denver Broncos, 42-17, on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (8-6)

The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 58 yards in Houston’s 19-16 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Unreal catch by Dalton Schultz to set up the Texans game-tying TD 📺: #HOUvsTEN on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kw7mays4qU pic.twitter.com/TTKvnXJoj3 — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (6-8)

The former Herriman standout was inactive for Las Vegas’ 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-9)

The former Orem standout had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-7)

The former East and Snow College standout had 10 carries for 40 yards and five receptions for 28 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Practice Squad

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-9) Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock



Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-7) Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (11-3) Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+



