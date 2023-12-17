On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Players Make Big Plays During NFL’s Week 15

Dec 17, 2023, 9:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 15th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 15 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Atlanta’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-7, on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Baltimore’s 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (8-6)

The former Utah tight end was targeted twice in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (5-9)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and one pass breakup in Chicago’s 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (9-5)

The former Utah linebacker had one fumble recovery in Cleveland’s 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (7-7)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 24 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles, one pass breakup, one interception, and one fumble recovery in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former Utah kicker was 3/5 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former Utah running back had four carries for 13 yards and three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and eight solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the New York Giants, 24-6.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

The former Utah punter punted twice with an average of 48.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-10)

The former Utah linebacker had 13 total tackles and five solo tackles in Washington’s 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-10)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
    • Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
    • Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
    • Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (7-7)
    • Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 24 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (5-9)
    • Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-10)
    • Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

The former BYU running back had 14 carries for 45 yards and one reception for six yards in Atlanta’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former BYU linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Baltimore’s 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (9-5)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Cleveland’s 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-8)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers suffered a 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-13, on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles, five solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 50 yards and two carries for three yards in Los Angeles’ 28-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in Minnesota’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings suffered a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former BYU quarterback was 0/1 passing in New Orleans’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants. Hill also ran the ball once for a one-yard gain and had one reception for four yards. Hill also returned one kickoff for 18 yards.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former BYU running back had eight carries for 24 yards and one reception for two yards in New Orleans’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (5-9)

The former BYU quarterback was 4/11 passing for 26 yards in New York’s 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

The former BYU linebacker had nine total tackles, eight solo tackles, and 0.5 sacks in San Francisco’s 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
    • Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
    • Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
  • Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (7-7)
    • Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (5-9)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (2-12)
    • Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (10-4)
    • Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-10)
    • Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (5-9)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings in overtime, 27-24, on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-8)

The former Utah State quarterback was 29/39 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Love also had two carries for one yard. He also lost one fumble.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Seahawks will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one punt return for 13 yards in Tampa Bay’s 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. Thompkins also had one carry for a one-yard loss.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-10)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (2-12)
    • Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (6-6)
    • Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 24 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (8-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had seven tackles and one pass breakup in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two tackles in Los Angeles’ 28-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (7-7)

The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 36 yards in New Orleans’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants. Shaheed also returned three punts for 35 yards.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (5-9)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-8)

The former Judge Memorial standout had five total tackles, four solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (5-9)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Chicago’s 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (8-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (9-5)

The former East standout and the Browns beat the Chicago Bears, 20-17.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (10-4)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Denver Broncos, 42-17, on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (8-6)

The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 58 yards in Houston’s 19-16 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (6-8)

The former Herriman standout was inactive for Las Vegas’ 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-9)

The former Orem standout had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-7)

The former East and Snow College standout had 10 carries for 40 yards and five receptions for 28 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Practice Squad

  • Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-9)
    • Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-7)
    • Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (11-3)
    • Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Make Trade With San Diego Wave FC

The Utah Royals FC club announced that recently acquired Elyse Bennett has been traded to San Diego Wave FC.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Lands Commitment From Talented Local Safety

Just days before Signing Day, Utah football landed the commitment from a talented local safety prospect for their 2024 class.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Pair Of Touchdown Passes In Week 15

Jordan Love tossed a pair of touchdown passes in an efficient performance during the Week 15 NFL game between the Packers and Buccaneers.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson Exits Week 15 Dolphins Game With Injury

Zach Wilson exited the game and went to the locker room late in the first half after suffering an injury against the Miami Dolphins.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Gives Thoughts On Debut Of BYU Newcomer Dawson Baker

BYU guard Dawson Baker made his debut as a Cougar and Mark Pope shared his impressions.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keegan Murray Torches Jazz In Loss To Kings

Keegan Murray scored 47 points as the Sacramento Kings easily dismissed the Utah Jazz who are now 2-12 on the road.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Local Players Make Big Plays During NFL’s Week 15