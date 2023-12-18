Heavy fog, cold temperatures hit northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utahns woke up to heavy fog for their Monday morning commute. It should thin out and lift by the afternoon.

A dense fog advisory was in effect through 9 a.m.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said moisture from the ground and snowmelt getting trapped by the cold air caused the fog. Air quality will continue to be an issue as well.

“(The air quality is) moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups type-air. That’s about the equivalent of smoking one cigarette a day,” said Johnson.

While air quality has mostly been yellow and orange around the Wasatch Front, some monitors are reaching the unhealthy range in places such as Weber State University, Bountiful, Rose Park, around the University of Utah, Millcreek, Sugar House, Riverton and Spanish Fork.

Thick patchy fog this morning has been reducing visibility to .16 mi or 800 feet at times. Fog banks should lift and recede into the afternoon. #utwx pic.twitter.com/blwiKUg2JQ — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) December 18, 2023

Cold temperatures have also moved in across the state.

“Thanks to inversion today, we’ll top out at 34 degrees in the Salt Lake Valley. Mostly cloudy skies and yes, dealing with the haze, 27 overnight with fog,” said Johnson.

For Tuesday, Johnson said to expect another round of morning fog and temperatures topping out at 38 degrees.

He added that our next best chance to clear out the gunk isn’t until Saturday. Get the complete forecast at the KSL Weather Page.

This was the driving conditions this morning in the Salt Lake Valley @ksltv pic.twitter.com/id0pCch1dQ — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) December 18, 2023