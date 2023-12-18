BYU Football Flips Danny Saili Commitment From Another Big 12 Program

PROVO, Utah – BYU football got a nice recruiting victory to start the final stretch to Signing Day.

Junior college defensive tackle Danny Saili announced he has committed to BYU. Saili was previously committed to a fellow Big 12 program, Texas Tech.

BYU football adds Danny Saili to the 2024 recruiting class

I have flipped my commitment to BYU!! I was not promised a car, any money, but a chance to grow as a football player and as a member of the LDS church!! @Pouha91 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1nbRGY6zbt — Tui (@danny_saili) December 18, 2023

“I have flipped my commitment to BYU,” exclaimed Saili on X. “I was not promised a car, any money, but a chance to grow as a football player and as a member of the LDS church!!”

The 6-foot-2, 355-pound Saili played the past two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He’s a native of Topeka, Kansas.

Saili has had an interesting recruitment. He gave a pledge to Oklahoma over the summer, then flipped to Texas Tech. This past weekend, Saili was a sudden arrival on an official visit. He was one of the top priorities of the weekend as BYU needs to boost its interior of the defensive line.

Saili was at the BYU basketball game against Georgia State and was sitting next to Jay Hill and Kelly Poppinga at the game.

Danny Saili played at Hutchinson Community College

He becomes the 18th commitment in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. Among the 18 commits, Saili is the second-highest-rated prospect behind only tight end Ryner Swason from Laguna Beach, California.

During this past season at Hutchinson C.C., Saili played in 10 games recording 21 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 20, and runs through until December 22.

