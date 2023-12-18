Washington County tiny house ‘misplaced,’ sheriff asks for help finding it

SALT LAKE CITY — A tiny house in Washington County was reported missing by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Monday, and it’s asking for the community help to locate it.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday telling the public about the tiny house that had been misplaced. The post stated that someone could have “borrowed it without the owner’s permission and have not told anyone where they left it…”

The post did not give a specific location for the last place the tiny house had been seen but advised the community to report any sightings of a tiny house in the desert or somewhere that “seems out of place.”

The missing house fits the mold of the tiny house trend, typically fewer than 500 square feet in size, and often structured on a base trailer with wheels; making this type of tiny house easily mobile.

According to TinyHouse.com, a popular online shopping destination for tiny homes, the vehicles recommended to tow a tiny house most effectively are a Ford F-750 or a Dodge Ram 3,500. However, the site also lists another eight common vehicles that could suitably get the job done.

The sheriff’s office provided the number for dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference number 23W007359 for any information to be reported. The post was concluded with the hashtag, “#WeKnowTheHousingMarketIsBadButThisIsExtreme.”