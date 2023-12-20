Santa Sightings: Where Utahns are seeing Santa Claus around the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus is coming to town and Utahns have sighted the big man doing a variety of activities over the past few days. From parachuting to horseback riding, here’s where Santa’s been spotted.

In Eagle Mountain, Santa was spotted on horseback – no doubt giving the reindeer a break!

Santa must have had some last minute shopping because he was seen leaving Walmart in Draper.

In Saratoga Springs, Santa was airborne – flying down from above on a parachute.

In Midway, Santa was spotted heading over to the Midway Marketplace.

Santa was shredding the slopes on some skis at Snowbasin Resort.

In Riverton, Santa and Mrs. Claus were out to eat at Los Botellas.