Santa Sightings: Where Utahns are seeing Santa Claus around the state

Dec 20, 2023, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

Santa delivering gifts to the kids....

Santa delivering gifts to the kids. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus is coming to town and Utahns have sighted the big man doing a variety of activities over the past few days. From parachuting to horseback riding, here’s where Santa’s been spotted.

In Eagle Mountain, Santa was spotted on horseback – no doubt giving the reindeer a break!

(Photo: Holly Baum)

Santa must have had some last minute shopping because he was seen leaving Walmart in Draper.

Santa at Walmart in Draper. (Stephanie Morgan)

In Saratoga Springs, Santa was airborne – flying down from above on a parachute.

(Photo: Neil Bryce)

In Midway, Santa was spotted heading over to the Midway Marketplace.

Santa in Midway. (Photo: MC Sleigh Ride)

Santa was shredding the slopes on some skis at Snowbasin Resort.

Santa at at Snowbasin Resort. (Photo: Barry and DL)

In Riverton, Santa and Mrs. Claus were out to eat at Los Botellas.

Santa out to eat as Las Botellas. (Photo: Leslie Folkersen)

