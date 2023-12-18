On the Site:
Ian Martinez Becomes First Aggie To Earn Weekly Honor

Dec 18, 2023, 12:42 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

utah state ian martinez

LOGAN, Utah – Senior  Ian Martinez has been named the Lute Olson and Mountain West Player of the Week after leading Utah State to wins over Santa Clara and San Francisco.

Martinez earned recognition for his performance the week of December 11- December 17.

RELATED: Logan Provided Unique Environment For Morrill’s USU Success

Martinez opened the week with a career-high 28-point performance in leading the Aggies to an 84-82 win over Santa Clara. The 6’3 guard shot 66.7 percent (8-of-12) from the field, made 4-of-7 from behind the arc,  and hit 8-of-10 free throws. He had four rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block in the win.

A flight back to Utah and three days didn’t cool the Heredia, Costa Rica native down as he knocked down 7-of-8 second-half free throws in a 54-53 come-from-behind win over San Francisco. Martinez finished with 20 points and career-highs of eight rebounds and five steals.

RELATED: Stifling Defense Helps USU Steal Win From San Francisco

For the week, Martinez averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 52.0 percent (13-of-25) from the field, 41.7 percent (5-of-12) from behind the arc and 81.0 percent (17-of-21) at the free throw line.

The 2023-24 Lute Olson National Player of the Year award will be announced in April in Phoenix, Arizona, the site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Final Four.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU has one game remaining before an extended holiday break. The Aggies will host East Tennessee State (6-4) on Friday, December 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). This will be the first game between these two programs.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

