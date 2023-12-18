On the Site:
Levi Williams Expected To Start Famous Idaho Potato Bowl For Utah State

Dec 18, 2023, 1:20 PM

BOISE, Idaho – It’s official. Levi Williams will make his second career start as an Aggie in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the Georgia State Panthers.

It will be Williams’ second Famous Idaho Potato Bowl start after he led the Wyoming Cowboys to a 52-38 win over Kent State in 2021.

“Just God’s plan I guess, bringing me back to the Potato Bowl,” Williams joked.

RELATED: Levi Williams Gives Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

“Levi did a great job at New Mexico,” head coach Blake Anderson said over the weekend. “He’s been in this game before, as we know. I thought he did a phenomenal job of coming in that last week. Preparing the right way and going out and playing with some poise and leadership. I’m excited for what Levi can do in his last game of his career.”

Twice Baked: Levi Williams To Start In Second-Career Potato Bowl

In his first start as an Aggie, Williams earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors in a 44-41 double-overtime win over New Mexico.

Heading into the Potato Bowl matchup with Georgia State, he has completed 23-of-40 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Williams also ran for 186 yards and three scores this year.

“I’m super blessed. Super humbled. I love this team, love these guys,” Williams said. “We’re just gonna try to go up there and get a nice win to end the season.”

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

