CRIME

St. George police arrest three suspects involved in ATM robbery

Dec 18, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 6:15 pm

immediately
Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — After issuing a public safety alert, St. George police say they arrested three men for stealing from an ATM on Monday.

St. George police say the robbery happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo ATM on 1218 South River Road. Witnesses reported “multiple black males and one white female involved in the robbery.”

Police say a witness followed the suspect and provided information that led to the arrest of three men. Police say there might be other outstanding suspects.

“If you live in the Bloomington Hills area, specifically, Sherman Drive, Sherman Circle and Fort Pierce and those surrounding areas, we ask that you check your side yards, garbage cans, sheds, etc. for evidence related to this robbery,” St. George police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If suspected evidence is found, police are asking residents to not to touch it and contact them immediately.

Earlier Monday, St. George police asked residents in Bloomington Hills to secure their homes due to the robbery. Police described one of the suspects as a black man wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, and blue jeans

