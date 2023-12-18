On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
CRIME

St. George police issue safety alert on possible armed bank robber

Dec 18, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

FILE (St. George Police Department Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


ST. GEORGE — St. George police are asking residents in Bloomington Hills to secure their homes due to a fleeing bank robber in the neighborhood.

On Monday afternoon, police said they are actively searching for the robber in the area of Sherman Rd.

Police describe the robber as a black man wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, and blue jeans. Police say he may be armed.

“Please secure your windows and doors to your home. Dial 911 if you see this male. We are not looking for volunteers,” the St. George police posted on X. “DO NOT GO TO THE AREA. STAY AWAY UNTIL THIS INCIDENT HAS BEEN RESOLVED. Thank you!”

 

