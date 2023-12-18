On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Announce 2024 Schedule

Dec 18, 2023, 2:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors announced the club’s slate of games for the upcoming 2024 Major League Rugby season beginning in March.

Utah’s MLR team shared its schedule for next season on Monday, December 18.

The Warriors will kick off their 2024 slate on the road against Los Angeles on March 3.

“Our 2024 schedule is set, another step forward as we prepare for the exciting challenges ahead of us,” Warriors head coach Greg Cooper said in a statement. “As a team, we assemble on the 22nd of January. We must be very accurate in our preparation to be ready to face LA and Seattle away in rounds 1 & 2. Then it’s Chicago for the first game at home and our first opportunity to play in front of our amazing Warriors crowd and ensure Zions Bank Stadium is a true fortress. A lot of quality work has already gone into the Utah Warriors 2024 campaign. We are all excited about the challenges and the opportunities ahead of us and we look forward to a highly successful season.”

2024 Utah Warriors Schedule

  • Sunday, March 3 @ Los Angeles
  • Saturday, March 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
  • Saturday, March 16 vs. Chicago Houds
  • Saturday, March 23 @ Old Glory DC
  • Saturday, March 30 vs. NOLA Gold
  • Friday, April 5 vs. Houston SaberCats
  • Saturday, April 13 @ Dallas Jackals
  • Saturday, April 27 vs. San Diego Legion
  • Sunday, May 5 @ New England Freejacks
  • Saturday, May 11 @ NOLA Gold
  • Saturday, May 18 vs. Los Angeles
  • Sunday, May 26 @ Chicago Hounds
  • Saturday, June 1 vs. Miami Sharks
  • Saturday, June 8 @ Houston SaberCats
  • Saturday, June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • Saturday, June 29 vs. Seattle Seawolves

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

