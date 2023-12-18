Utah Warriors Announce 2024 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors announced the club’s slate of games for the upcoming 2024 Major League Rugby season beginning in March.

Utah’s MLR team shared its schedule for next season on Monday, December 18.

The Warriors will kick off their 2024 slate on the road against Los Angeles on March 3.

“Our 2024 schedule is set, another step forward as we prepare for the exciting challenges ahead of us,” Warriors head coach Greg Cooper said in a statement. “As a team, we assemble on the 22nd of January. We must be very accurate in our preparation to be ready to face LA and Seattle away in rounds 1 & 2. Then it’s Chicago for the first game at home and our first opportunity to play in front of our amazing Warriors crowd and ensure Zions Bank Stadium is a true fortress. A lot of quality work has already gone into the Utah Warriors 2024 campaign. We are all excited about the challenges and the opportunities ahead of us and we look forward to a highly successful season.”

2024 Utah Warriors Schedule

Sunday, March 3 @ Los Angeles

Saturday, March 9 @ Seattle Seawolves

Saturday, March 16 vs. Chicago Houds

Saturday, March 23 @ Old Glory DC

Saturday, March 30 vs. NOLA Gold

Friday, April 5 vs. Houston SaberCats

Saturday, April 13 @ Dallas Jackals

Saturday, April 27 vs. San Diego Legion

Sunday, May 5 @ New England Freejacks

Saturday, May 11 @ NOLA Gold

Saturday, May 18 vs. Los Angeles

Sunday, May 26 @ Chicago Hounds

Saturday, June 1 vs. Miami Sharks

Saturday, June 8 @ Houston SaberCats

Saturday, June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals

Saturday, June 29 vs. Seattle Seawolves

Our 2024 game schedule is here🔥🔥🔥 Head to the link in our bio to join the single-game ticket waitlist!#ForTheNation #MLR2024 pic.twitter.com/j4KcPsjgJ6 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) December 18, 2023

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

