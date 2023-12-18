On the Site:
Jazz Host Nets Before Five-Game Road Trip

Dec 18, 2023, 3:23 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have a one-off home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday before heading out on a five-game road trip.

The Jazz are returning from a two-game road trip in Portland and Sacramento for a brief stop at home before heading East.

The Nets meanwhile are in Utah on the final stop of a five-game road trip.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nets

The Jazz will be shorthanded once again when they face the Nets.

Jordan Clarkson remains out with a hamstring injury, rookie guard Keyonte George is sidelined with a foot injury, while Omer Yurtseven is out due to an illness.

Forward John Collins is also listed as questionable due to illness after missing the team’s last four games.

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, San Antonio, and New Orleans before returning home on December 30 to face the Miami Heat.

Nets Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the five-game Western Conference road trip for the Nets.

Brooklyn is 1-3 to open the trip and will look to close the road swing with a victory in Utah.

The Nets have lost in Sacramento, Denver, and Golden State in their last four outings, but earned a win in Phoenix over the Suns on the second stop of their trip.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring), and Dennis Smith Jr.  (back) against the Jazz.

How To Watch Jazz And Nets

The Jazz will face the Nets on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

