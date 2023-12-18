Utah Royals Sign Defender Addisyn Merrick

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Royals FC announced the addition of defender Addisyn Merrick to the club’s roster ahead of the 2024 NWSL season.

The Royals officially signed Merrick on Monday, December 18.

“I cannot wait to take this next step in my career, I’m beyond thankful for Utah for the chance to pursue this opportunity,” Merrick said in a statement. “In speaking to the leadership of the club, I’m so so excited to learn and seize this chance to grow. Amy has such an impressive resume, and Kelly has a ton of different experiences in her history in the sport.”

Before starting her NWSL career, Merrick was a standout player for the Kansas Jayhawks. The Missouri natvie played for Kansas from 2016-19 and made 87 appearances. She was honored as the Big 12 Conference Defender of the Year as a senior.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about those two and everyone else there that is looking to build and establish a great culture,” Merrick continued. “The facilities are amazing, in talking to the other signings I know that we all feel fortunate to experience world-class surroundings. The detail that Amy and ownership have put into their plan, the women-specific thought that has gone into this project is simply amazing.”

Before signing with the Royals, Merrick played for North Carolina Courage, Racing Louisville, and Kansas City Current. She’s made six NWSL appearances since 2021.

“From the top down, it’s obvious to me that Utah is going the extra length in every possible endeavor to make the athletes feel comfortable,” Merrick added. “We can feel their passion for development, implementing the values of hard work and creating a supportive atmosphere is all we could ever expect. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the fan support in Utah and how the community rallies around its teams, and I cannot wait to get out there and get started for our 2024 season.”

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to the Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season on March 11.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

12 teams currently compete in the NWSL. The Royals return to NWSL play in the 2024 season.

