How To Watch Utah State Vs. Georgia State Panthers In FIPB

BOISE, Idaho – Utah State has put the recruiting cycle behind them as Blake Anderson’s crew prepares for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl two days before Christmas.

The Aggies (6-6, 4-4 MW) face the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 23. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT). This is the first matchup between the two programs.

This marks the fifth time Utah State has participated in some version of the FIPB, the most for any school. The Aggies last appearance in the FIPB was a 23-21 loss to Akron in 2015.

Overall, this is the 11th bowl in the past 13 seasons for USU and 17th in program history. The Aggies are 6-10 all-time in bowl games but have a .500 record in ten bowl appearances since 2011.

Expected Aggie starting QB Levi Williams is 2-0 in bowl games while playing for the Wyoming Cowboys. Williams earned FIPB Most Valuable Player honors in 2021 when he rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns while passing for 127 yards and another score in a 52-38 win against Kent State.

Williams’ first collegiate start was a 38-17 Wyoming win against Georgia State in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

USU wide receivers Terrell Vaughn and Jalen Royals have combined for 149 catches, 1,870 yards, and 24 touchdowns through the air. They are one of two wide receiver tandems (LSU) with ten or more touchdown grabs this year.

Royals was named a College Football Network Third-Team All-American. He was the first Aggie since Kevin Curtis in 2001 to be named All-American.

Graduate senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. was named to Phil Steele’s Magazine honorable mention All-American list after finishing eighth in the country with 131 tackles. In his second season with Utah State, the former Alta Hawk tied an Aggie record with eight-straight double-digit tackle performances.

Utah State Aggies vs. Georgia State Panthers

1:30 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 23 | Albertsons Stadium | Boise, ID

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: ESPN

• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter

• Analyst: Mark Herzlich

• Reporter: Morgan Uber

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 35/668HD

• DISH / DirecTV: Ch. 140/206

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

