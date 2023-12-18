On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah State Vs. Georgia State Panthers In FIPB

Dec 18, 2023, 4:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BOISE, Idaho – Utah State has put the recruiting cycle behind them as Blake Anderson’s crew prepares for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl two days before Christmas.

The Aggies (6-6, 4-4 MW) face the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 23. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT). This is the first matchup between the two programs.

RELATED: Can USU Exorcise Albertsons Stadium Demons In Bowl Game?

This marks the fifth time Utah State has participated in some version of the FIPB, the most for any school. The Aggies last appearance in the FIPB was a 23-21 loss to Akron in 2015.

Overall, this is the 11th bowl in the past 13 seasons for USU and 17th in program history. The Aggies are 6-10 all-time in bowl games but have a .500 record in ten bowl appearances since 2011.

Mash Unit – USU Looks To Get Healthy Before Potato Bowl Prep

Expected Aggie starting QB Levi Williams is 2-0 in bowl games while playing for the Wyoming Cowboys. Williams earned FIPB  Most Valuable Player honors in 2021 when he rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns while passing for 127 yards and another score in a 52-38 win against Kent State.

Williams’ first collegiate start was a 38-17 Wyoming win against Georgia State in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

USU wide receivers Terrell Vaughn and Jalen Royals have combined for 149 catches, 1,870 yards, and 24 touchdowns through the air. They are one of two wide receiver tandems (LSU) with ten or more touchdown grabs this year.

Royals was named a College Football Network Third-Team All-American. He was the first Aggie since Kevin Curtis in 2001 to be named All-American.

RELATED: Cooper Legas Will Return To Utah State As Super Senior

Graduate senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. was named to Phil Steele’s Magazine honorable mention All-American list after finishing eighth in the country with 131 tackles. In his second season with Utah State, the former Alta Hawk tied an Aggie record with eight-straight double-digit tackle performances.

Utah State Aggies vs. Georgia State Panthers

1:30 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 23 | Albertsons Stadium | Boise, ID

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Levi Williams Expected To Start Famous Idaho Potato Bowl For USU

TV: ESPN

• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter

• Analyst: Mark Herzlich

• Reporter: Morgan Uber

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 35/668HD

• DISH / DirecTV: Ch. 140/206

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU DE Michael Daley Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

The former BYU Cougar and Lone Peak Knight will continue his college football career in the state of Texas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Collins Arrive To Nets-Jazz Game On ‘Santa’ Bear’s Sled

Lauri Markkanen and John Collins arrived on a holiday-themed sled alongside "Santa" Bear's sled before the Jazz's game against the Nets.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

BYU's golden leg at punter is moving on to chase an NFL career.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Linebacker Named Phil Steele All-American

Graduate senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. was named as a Phil Steele’s Magazine honorable mention All-American

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB Noah Lugo Excited For Big 12 Opportunity That Awaits At BYU

The newest QB that is set to sign with the BYU football program to kick off the early signing period.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Sign Defender Addisyn Merrick

Utah Royals FC announced the addition of defender Addisyn Merrick to the club's roster ahead of the 2024 NWSL season.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

How To Watch Utah State Vs. Georgia State Panthers In FIPB