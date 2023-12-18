On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Linebacker Named Phil Steele All-American

Dec 18, 2023, 5:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Add another postseason honor to Utah State’s cubby after graduate senior linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr. was named as a Phil Steele’s Magazine honorable mention All-American.

Phil Steele’s All-American list was announced on Monday, December 18.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah State Vs. Georgia State Panthers In FIPB

In his second season at Utah State, by way of the University of Washington, Tafisi Jr. led the Aggies with 131 tackles and two forced fumbles. His 7.5 tackles for a loss are third on the team.

The former Alta Hawk set an Aggie record with eight consecutive double-digit tackle games, finishing with nine on the season. He led the Mountain West with 10.9 stops per game, finishing eighth in the country.

RELATED: Cooper Legas Will Return To Utah State As Super Senior

The 250-pound linebacker is the first Aggie All-American since David Woodward earned the honor in 2019. He is the fifth in school history after Woodward, Kyler Fackrell (2015), Zach Vigil (2014), and Al Smith (1985, 1986).

Tafisi becomes the third Aggie to garner a postseason award after junior wide receiver Jalen Royals was named a College Football Network (CFN) Third-Team All-American and sophomore safety Ike Larsen was named a College Football Network (CFN) Honorable Mention All-American. Tafisi Jr. earned first-team all-Mountain West this season.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23. The game will be at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU DE Michael Daley Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

The former BYU Cougar and Lone Peak Knight will continue his college football career in the state of Texas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Collins Arrive To Nets-Jazz Game On ‘Santa’ Bear’s Sled

Lauri Markkanen and John Collins arrived on a holiday-themed sled alongside "Santa" Bear's sled before the Jazz's game against the Nets.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

BYU's golden leg at punter is moving on to chase an NFL career.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Vs. Georgia State Panthers In FIPB

Utah State has put the recruiting cycle behind them as Blake Anderson's crew prepares for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB Noah Lugo Excited For Big 12 Opportunity That Awaits At BYU

The newest QB that is set to sign with the BYU football program to kick off the early signing period.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Sign Defender Addisyn Merrick

Utah Royals FC announced the addition of defender Addisyn Merrick to the club's roster ahead of the 2024 NWSL season.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah State Linebacker Named Phil Steele All-American